Orchard Park travel ban expiring but travel ban remains in South Buffalo, Lackawanna, Hamburg and other hard-hit municipalities

  • Updated
  • 0
Updated travel ban and advisory map in Erie County

The updated travel ban and advisory map in Erie County, as of midnight Sunday. The City of Lackawanna, the City of Buffalo, south of William Street, and the towns of Hamburg, Orchard Park and Evans continue to have a driving ban until further notice.

 Courtesy of Erie County
While most of the lake-effect snow is done falling in Erie County, the cleanup continues and many travel bans remain in the hardest-hit municipalities. 

Orchard Park Police announced Sunday evening the town's driving ban would end at midnight. However, the City of Lackawanna, part of the City of Buffalo (south of William Street) and the towns of Hamburg and Evans continue to have a driving ban in place until further notice. 

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Sunday he's hopeful those driving bans can be lifted in the next 24 to 48 hours. On Sunday evening, he said, Lakeview and Old Lakeshore Roads and the immediate neighborhoods in Hamburg are open but other neighborhoods still need work. 

The rest of Erie County is under a travel advisory.

Digging out in Hamburg

A front loader tries to help a stuck plow on Parkwood Common in Hamburg on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

County officials are urging residents to follow travel restrictions to prevent additional blocked roads from accidents or stranded vehicles. 

Following the restrictions also helps snow-removal crews, tow trucks and first responders complete their work.

In addition, crews need the roads clear in the heaviest-hit areas for snow removal.

Peter Anderson, spokesperson for Poloncarz, said crews are dumping snow at the SUNY Erie Community College South Campus in the Southtowns and at the Outer Harbor in the city.

"High lifts and dump trucks are the order of the day," he said, "as this record snow compacts, it gets too heavy for plows to move."

For additional information, read: Erie County storm update: Attention turns to side streets; school openings under review; road closures

Reporter

I'm a Genesee County native and Syracuse University grad who covered business at the (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin and at The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I joined The Buffalo News in September 2021, covering the business of health care.

Reporter

I use the Erie County government beat to find issues and stories that tell us something important about how we live. An alumna of the Columbia Journalism School and Buffalo News staff reporter since 2000, I can be reached at stan@buffnews.com

