Orchard Park tops storm total snowfall with 77 inches. See how much fell in your town

The National Weather Service at 11:20 a.m. Saturday published updated snowfalls totals.
Here are the towns or villages with the greatest snowfall reported as of Saturday morning:
• Orchard Park – 77 inches
• Northern Hamburg – 73.7 inches
• Southwest Blasdell – 65 inches
• Elma – 58.2 inches
• West Seneca – 49 inches
• Marilla – 48 inches
• Northeast East Aurora – 47.5 inches
• Angola – 46 inches
People are also reading…
Support Local Journalism
• Boston – 43.7 inches
• Wales – 42 inches
• Eden – 41.7 inches
• Holland – 33.5 inches
• Lackawanna – 31 inches
• Lancaster – 25.5 inches
• North Buffalo – 22 inches
• Snyder – 22 inches
• Cheektowaga – 21 inches
For the latest on the National Weather Service forecasts, read: What to expect in the next 48 hours.