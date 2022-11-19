 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Orchard Park tops storm total snowfall with 66 inches. See how much fell in your town

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The National Weather Service at 11 p.m. Friday published updated storm total snowfalls.

Here are the towns or villages with the greatest accumulation:

• Orchard Park – 66 inches

• Southwest Blasdell – 65 inches

• Northern Hamburg – 61 inches

• Northwest East Aurora – 54.5 inches

• Northwest Eden – 50 inches

• Elma – 48 inches

• Marilla – 48 inches

• Angola – 46 inches

People are also reading…

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

• West Seneca – 42 inches

• Boston – 39.4 inches

• Lancaster – 27 inches

• North Boston – 38 inches

• West Falls – 37 inches

• Lancaster – 36 inches

• Lackawanna – 34 inches

• Cheektowaga – 22.4 inches

• Buffalo Niagara International Airport – 12.9 inches

• Williamsville – 10.5 inches

For the latest on the National Weather Service forecasts, read: What to expect in the next 48 hours.

Walking back through knee deep wet heavy snow in Orchard Park.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US and allies vow pressure on North Korea after new missile lauch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News