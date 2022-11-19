Orchard Park tops storm total snowfall with 66 inches. See how much fell in your town

The National Weather Service at 11 p.m. Friday published updated storm total snowfalls.
Here are the towns or villages with the greatest accumulation:
• Orchard Park – 66 inches
• Southwest Blasdell – 65 inches
• Northern Hamburg – 61 inches
• Northwest East Aurora – 54.5 inches
• Northwest Eden – 50 inches
• Elma – 48 inches
• Marilla – 48 inches
• Angola – 46 inches
• West Seneca – 42 inches
• Boston – 39.4 inches
• Lancaster – 27 inches
• North Boston – 38 inches
• West Falls – 37 inches
• Lancaster – 36 inches
• Lackawanna – 34 inches
• Cheektowaga – 22.4 inches
• Buffalo Niagara International Airport – 12.9 inches
• Williamsville – 10.5 inches
