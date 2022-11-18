Orchard Park tops 48-hour snowfall reports with 54 inches; Blasdell at 48 inches

The National Weather Service at 5 p.m. Friday published snowfall totals for the past 48 hours.
Here are the towns or villages with the greatest accumulation:
• Orchard Park – 54 inches
• Blasdell – 48 inches
• Elma – 48 inches
• East Aurora – 41 inches
• Marilla – 37.5 inches
• Hamburg – 37 inches
• West Seneca – 36 inches
• Sloan – 31 inches
• Boston – 30.3 inches
• Eden – 30 inches
• Lancaster – 27 inches
• Alden – 25.5 inches
• Angola – 22 inches
• Colden – 21.3 inches
• South Buffalo – 19.5 inches
• Cheektowaga – 19 inches
• Buffalo Niagara International Airport – 12.9 inches
• Williamsville – 10.5 inches
The City of Buffalo's southeast reading as of 7:30 a.m. fell just shy of the top 10, measuring at 19.5 inches.
Not everyone received close to 2 feet during the first 16 hours of the winter storm, though. Here are some of the major areas that were not hit.
• North Buffalo - 9 inches
• Clarence Center – 6.5 inches
• Kenmore – 5.4
• East Amherst – 4.7
• Tonawanda – 4
• North Tonawanda - 4
• Lockport – 4
• Niagara Falls – 1 (24-hr)
For the latest on the National Weather Service forecasts, read: What to expect in the next 48 hours.