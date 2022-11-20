Orchard Park schools to be closed Monday, Tuesday after massive snowfall

Orchard Park Central School District will be closed on Monday and Tuesday due to the impact from the storm, the district announced on its website and social media channels about 9 a.m. Sunday.
Liz Jurkowski of the National Weather Service said the existing record for a two-day total of snow in Erie County is 51 inches measured 19 miles west of West Seneca during the snowstorm Nov. 17-19, 2014.
Support Local Journalism
Orchard Park received an eye-popping 77 inches of snow from Thursday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo's last reported snowfall totals at 11:20 a.m. Saturday.
That was the local high, besting Hamburg's 73.7 inches.
The closure announcement comes after Erie County officials said early Sunday that they would discuss with school district officials today about school reopening plans.
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.