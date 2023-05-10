School Board meetings in Orchard Park have been anything but dull in recent months.

Parents have questioned the appropriateness of school library books, and in December the School Board adopted a gender identity policy that ignited speeches for and against it during the public comment period.

New gender identity policy sparks debate at Orchard Park School Board meeting A newly approved gender identity policy pitted some adults against students at Tuesday night's Orchard Park School Board meeting.

The issues have spilled over in the race for three board seats next week, and prompted some students to form Students Protecting Education, a nonprofit group that promotes diverse, inclusive and equitable education for all students.

“We formed in Orchard Park in October to go to board meetings to speak out against book banning and to speak in support of the gender policy that affirms LGBTQ peers and gives them a safe space and environment,” said sophomore Luke Lippitt, who founded the group with Jillian Yarnes.

Students Protecting Education has expanded to a chapter in Charleston, S.C., and has taken the unusual action for a student group to endorse candidates in next week’s election.

Energized by mask mandates and quarantines, groups coordinate to take School Board seats Energized by the fights against face masks and other pandemic mandates, candidates in a number of local districts are running with the help of groups who have platforms such as parent partnered curriculum and medical freedom.

It also has received some negative comments on its Facebook page, including one person who wrote the students “are not making our community proud. They are an embarrassment.”

The group endorsed three of six candidates it believes align more with the values of students and what students are looking to get out of their education, Lippitt said.

They are incumbent Dr. Jennifer Rogers, an emergency medicine physician; Ed Draves, retail manager for Prestige Wine and Spirits; and Steve Comeau, a social worker at Erie County Medical Center.

The other candidates are Steve Barlette, an account manager for a biotech company; Katherine “Kati” Ibarra, a licensed clinical therapist; and Bobby Wellington, who worked for 25 years at the Boys and Girls Club of Orchard Park and Boston.

Barlette and Ibarra ran for School Board last year and lost by nearly a two-to-one margin. They said they did not plan to run again this year, but were concerned three open seats on the board would otherwise go uncontested.

Mask protests prompt Clarence, Orchard Park to take board meetings virtual Two local school boards are switching to fully remote meetings, after meetings last month were interrupted when audience members refused to wear face masks.

They did not plan to run together, but eventually formed a slate with Wellington.

“We’re running for some of the same reasons,” Barlette said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Wellington opposes the gender identity policy, which aligns with state and federal law and allows students to use the gender, names, pronouns, restroom and locker room that matches their identity. He spoke out against it at the January board meeting.

“Despite the clear gender dysphoria – I believe we call it – and the mental issues that children like this 'they' have, (it) makes you wonder why you would pass a policy to allow them to sleep in the same rooms with the girls on overnight field trips sponsored by the school. Who does any of that benefit? Because it certainly does not benefit our daughters or granddaughters,” Wellington said.

He also spoke out against a book he said was in the school library showing illustrations depicting a gay sexual act between teenagers.

“That’s certainly not safe, and that is certainly not healthy,” Wellington said.

According to state regulations, school libraries must “meet the needs of the pupils, and shall provide an adequate complement to the instructional program in the various areas of the curriculum," which includes sexuality and health.

The district allows parents to fill out a form if they do not want their children to check out specific books.

Wrestling allegations serve as backdrop for crowded Starpoint School Board race Seven candidates will be vying for three seats on the Starpoint School Board on May 16.

Students spoke in favor of the gender policy, and Students Protecting Education sponsored a Change.org petition in favor of the policy that attracted 939 online signatures. A Change.org petition opposing the policy generated 515 online signatures.

Behavior at board meetings also has become a campaign issue. Some adults rolled their eyes, snickered and took pictures of students as they spoke at the January board meeting.

Several people said they sat near Barlette and Wellington and saw them laughing at students. Barlette vehemently denied they were making fun of students. He said in an email that he and Wellington were on a far side of the auditorium, “half paying attention and half whispering in conversation. Yes, that’s rude, but we hadn’t spoken in a few months."

Fiscal responsibility, no conflicts of interest, maintaining academic excellence and generating more discussion by the School Board are among the issues on the website for those two candidates and Ibarra.

Rogers, Comeau and Draves also cite fiscal responsibility as a campaign issue, along with supporting all students, making data-driven decisions and nurturing collaborative community partnerships.

Their platform also says “students deserve the right to an education in a harassment-free environment – regardless of their gender, gender identity, race, religion, disability, or socio-economic status.”

Ibarra, Wellington and Barlette questioned the impartiality of their opponents, who have been endorsed and supported by the Orchard Park Teachers Union, in voting on a teachers contract.

Draves said union support for him has nothing to do with the upcoming contract, and raising the issue reflects more on his opponents than him.

“I just want to be a non-political calming force there,” he said.