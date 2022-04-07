Orchard Park puts off vote on pot shops

Orchard Park Town Board members will take another couple of weeks before voting on a proposal to allow cannabis retail shops in the same places the town allows strip clubs and adult book stores.

Two councilmen and the supervisor were poised to vote yes, saying they saw nothing wrong with changing the zoning code to designate the shops as adult uses, which are allowed only in the industrial zone.

But shortly before the vote, Councilman Conor Flynn showed board members a zoning map that outlines the area where adult uses are allowed within the industrial zones, and it is less than 1% of the geographic area in the town.

That is because adult uses are not allowed within 1,500 feet of residential zones, schools and places of worship.

"While this proposed law may be popular with some town residents, passing it will not accomplish what those behind it are hoping to accomplish and, if passed, will end up costing town taxpayers in the end," Flynn said.

Orchard Park considers treating pot shops the same as strip clubs The town's zoning code prohibits adult uses from within 1,500 feet of one another, or 1,500 feet from residential zones or existing schools or places of worship.

State law allows municipalities to enact reasonable restrictions concerning the time, place and manner of cannabis businesses, as long as they don't make the operation "unreasonably impracticable." Flynn contends the law would be challenged and the town would spend money defending a legal case it would lose.

"Proposing to isolate cannabis dispensaries to the 'adult use' zone would clearly make the operation of such licensed business unreasonably impracticable," Flynn said. "In short, classifying these businesses as 'adult uses' would limit their location to roughly five total lots in town."

Flynn also said the proposed law was discussed during a work session but was not properly introduced during a board meeting.

He also said the proposal improperly places cannabis with adult uses describing sex-related enterprises.

“This is a classic case of 'one of these things is not like the others,' " Flynn said.

Supervisor Gene Majchrzak blamed Flynn for the town allowing cannabis retail shops. Majchrzak and Flynn were the only two board members last year, and Flynn only agreed to opt out of having on-premises consumption of marijuana products. Majchrzak said he spoke to more than 4,000 residents while campaigning for supervisor last year.

"The majority of the community does not want recreational marijuana," he said.

Majchrzak said he wanted to have a referendum on the issue last November, but Flynn refused to go along with that.

"You realize you had the town by the throat and you were the one and only person who could make that decision," Majchrzak said. "I find that a little bit insulting to our lifers here, people who are relatives of the people who built this community – and you’ve been here about six years."

Three residents spoke against the proposed zoning code change, including a woman who said she is a medical cannabis patient.

"I don't want to go into a seedy area of town or an area of town where I feel like I have to feel like I'm doing something wrong," she said.

Others pushed back, saying they don't know of any seedy parts of Orchard Park. The town has no adult entertainment establishments.

Board Member Joseph Liberti said he works at a business in an industrial zone on California Road.

"It's well-lit, it's safe," he said. "I go there every day. I don't feel unsecure at all."

Town Attorney Timothy D. Gallagher said he wanted some time to research Flynn's points, and Majchrzak withdrew his resolution to approve the measure. He said the board would vote at its meeting in two weeks.

