Orchard Park High School named National Blue Ribbon School for 2022

Orchard Park High School is one of 20 schools in the state, and 297 nationwide, to be named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022, the Department of Education announced.

Schools across the country are selected on the basis of one of two performance categories. The categories include an award for "exemplary high-performing schools." These are judged to be among the highest performing schools as measured by state or national assessment tests. Orchard Park High School was named in this category.

The other is for "exemplary achievement gap-closing schools," which are judged to be among the highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between its students.

"Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement.