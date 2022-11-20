Orchard Park, Hamburg schools to be closed Monday, Tuesday; Buffalo schools closed Monday

Orchard Park Central School District and Hamburg Central School District will be closed on Monday and Tuesday due to the impact from the storm, the districts announced on social media channels Sunday morning.
Liz Jurkowski of the National Weather Service said the existing record for a two-day total of snow in Erie County is 51 inches measured 19 miles west of West Seneca during the snowstorm Nov. 17-19, 2014.
Orchard Park received an eye-popping 77 inches of snow from Thursday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo's last reported snowfall totals at 11:20 a.m. Saturday.
That was the local high, besting Hamburg's 73.7 inches.
Meanwhile, Buffalo Public Schools announced its schools will be closed Monday.
"All students and staff are to remain home. Safety is our primary concern," BPS said in a statement. "There will be no remote instruction. Please stay warm and stay safe."
Other school districts closed Monday, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz: Lackwanna, Frontier, Lake Shore, Eden and West Seneca.
The closure announcement comes after Erie County officials said early Sunday that they would discuss with school district officials today about school reopening plans.
