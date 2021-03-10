Orchard Park Democrats pick candidates

Democratic candidates for seats on the Orchard Park Town Board include a former school superintendent, two attorneys and a former supervisor.

The Orchard Park Democratic Committee endorsed a slate for supervisor, Town Board, highway superintendent and town justice. Two council seats are being added to the board effective Jan. 1, as a result of the referendum to increase the size from three members to five.

Daniel Teplesky, a former business owner and former superintendent of the Monticello Central School District in Sullivan County, got the nod for supervisor. Teplesky retired in 2014 from the district, which has an annual budget of $76 million.

Mary Penn and Michael Risman, both attorneys, were endorsed for four-year terms on the Town Board.

Former supervisor and town clerk Janis Colarusso is running for the two-year term for councilwoman.

David Zarbo, a police officer with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, was endorsed for highway superintendent.

The committee also endorsed Ed Pace for re-election as town justice.

The committee said this is the first time in 30 years it has endorsed a full slate of Democratic candidates.

