Orchard Park councilman wants Buffalo Bills to fund police overtime on game days

The benefits from hosting the Buffalo Bills may not be quantifiable, but the cost to Orchard Park taxpayers is, and it's about $70,000 a year.

That's how much the town spends on police overtime on game days and other events at Highmark Stadium, Councilman Conor Flynn said.

And that's why he is putting in the word now that negotiations over a new stadium should include compensation to the town for police services.

"I’m pushing for Orchard Park’s interests, as far as the county and state are concerned," Flynn said.

Flynn would like to see Orchard Park's interests included in a community benefits agreement when the deal for a new stadium is reached. But he doesn't know if there will be a community benefits agreement that would lay out benefits to the community that the Bills would fund.

"If there is one, then I want to see funding for the Orchard Park Police on an ongoing basis for the services they provide," he said.