Orchard Park considers treating pot shops the same as strip clubs

Once it becomes legal to sell marijuana in New York, Orchard Park wants to put shops in the same place it would allow strip clubs and adult bookstores – if the town had strip clubs and adult bookstores.

Orchard Park's proposal sticks pot shops under its zoning section governing adult uses. And that, town officials say, is because the state law that allows cannabis to be sold in retail shops and consumed on premises specifically talks about "adult use cannabis."

"It’s very clear in the state writings that they have had that cannabis is for adult usage. That’s why we put it in that category," Town Supervisor Gene Majchrzak said.

But what Majchrzak sees as clear is not so obvious to other officials across Western New York, or to New York State.

Orchard Park's existing "adult use" zoning category deals with adult bookstores, adult movie theaters and adult entertainment cabarets featuring topless dancers, strippers and male or female impersonators. Town officials said there are no adult use establishments in town.

The zoning code prohibits adult uses from within 1,500 feet of one another, or 1,500 feet from residential zones or existing schools or places of worship. The adult uses can only take place between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. in the industrial zone with a special exception use permit.

"All we’re doing is taking what the state said and we happen to have a code that addresses that and putting it there," the supervisor said. "Would people like it in an R zone, would you like it next door to Tops? I don’t think people would like that."

The town's industrial zone is around Route 219, next to the Quaker Crossing shopping area and includes Sterling Business Park, an office and medical park off Milestrip Road, much of California and Taylor roads and Cobham and Centre drives.

Towns, cities and villages like Orchard Park that decided last year to allow cannabis retail shops now have to decide where they should or should not be located. Local officials want to keep them away from residential areas, schools, day care centers and houses of worship.

Municipalities have different interpretations of the law. A spokesman for the state Office of Cannabis Management said the law "speaks for itself." The law says that towns, cities and villages can pass laws and regulations governing the time, place and manner of cannabis retail dispensaries and consumption sites, as long as they don't make the operation "unreasonably impracticable." It would be up to the state Cannabis Control Board to determine that.

Other towns do not plan to be as restrictive as Orchard Park.

West Seneca, which shares a border with Orchard Park, has not drafted an ordinance, but the town wants to keep cannabis retail shops away from homes and children-centered locations such as schools.

"We'll just make sure it's in a commercial area that is not close to residences and things like that," Supervisor Gary Dickson said. "We want to be fair to them."

Amherst hopes to have its cannabis zoning in place by midyear, Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa said. In addition to allowing retail shops, the town also will have on-site consumption locations.

Kulpa said the town would treat them as businesses and not as an adult use.

"It's meant to be in our big business district. We're going to keep it away from neighborhoods," Kulpa said.

In addition to keeping cannabis shops away from schools and houses of worship, Amherst and the Town of Hamburg will be examining odor, light and public safety issues resulting from residents growing their own marijuana.

"Local municipalities have a great deal of say in how this is handled," Hamburg Supervisor Randy Hoak said.

A public hearing on Orchard Park's proposed change in zoning will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Orchard Park Town Board meeting.

Not everyone thinks it's a good idea to place cannabis shops in the same category as strip clubs and adult movie theaters.

"I think it's a bad law," Councilman Conor Flynn said. "I am sure that if someone would challenge it, it would not stand up before the Cannabis Board."

Flynn was part of a two-man Town Board last year in Orchard Park, after the supervisor resigned. He announced a year ago he would not vote to opt out of having cannabis shops in town, something that would have needed two votes. He did vote to have the town opt out of smoking lounges.

Flynn said classifying the shops as adult uses limits the potential areas where the businesses can locate. And he noted that alcohol and tobacco are adult use products that are not in the adult use part of the zoning code.

He said he would be in favor of reasonable zoning restrictions.

"I had the expectation that we would have a real conversation about what zoning restrictions make sense. I was hopeful that I could at least contribute to those discussions," he said.

Instead, he said board members were emailed the proposed zoning changes without discussion about what they would include.

