Oral care products company Lornamead plans expansion in Tonawanda

The enlarged 88,000-square-foot building will provide additional space for inventory control and warehouse distribution, while accommodating "enhanced manufacturing technology" to support its expanding business. However, the company is not yet sure how many additional jobs may result, so it has not applied for any tax incentives.

"We anticipate that the expansion of space will create some new opportunities," said Lornamead President Randy Sloan. "However, we have not finalized a staffing plan yet."

He would not say how much the firm is investing in the project, but called it "a big commitment on the part of the company."

Lornamead makes a variety of consumer products for personal care and specialty oral care, under both its own brands and as a contract manufacturer and supplier of private-label oral products for top retailers globally. The oral products business includes toothpaste, tooth whitening gels and oral pain relief treatments.

The company's brands include Yardley London bath products, Lypsyl lip balm, Finesse and AquaNet hair-care products, and Brisk Grooming for men, as well as its Rapid White and Natural White products for oral care. It acquired the two hair-care brands from Unilever in 2006.