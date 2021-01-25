Oral care products company Lornamead plans expansion in Tonawanda

A Hong Kong-owned personal care products company with a major base of operations in the Town of Tonawanda is planning to increase its local facility by one-third to support its growing oral-care production and sales.
Lornamead Inc. and its landlord, Uniland Development Co., said they will construct a 21,840-square-foot addition to Lornamead's current operation in the Interstate Commerce Centre in Tonawanda.
The company currently operates in 66,000 square feet of space at 175 Cooper Ave., where it's been a Uniland tenant since 1996. But it needs more room for its expanding business at the facility, which has generated "double-digit" growth in production in the past three years, the companies said.
The project was approved by the town, with work expected to begin in a few weeks and finish this summer. Uniland, which will construct the 30-foot-tall addition, is combining two additional parcels at 151 and 117 Cooper into the existing site.
“Lornamead is a leader in their sector and we look forward to supporting their continued momentum,” said Uniland CEO Michael Montante. “Based on our proximity to Canada and the Great Lakes gateway, Buffalo’s industrial sector is strong and we are continuing to empower clients in the manufacturing, warehousing and distribution arena.”
The enlarged 88,000-square-foot building will provide additional space for inventory control and warehouse distribution, while accommodating "enhanced manufacturing technology" to support its expanding business. However, the company is not yet sure how many additional jobs may result, so it has not applied for any tax incentives.
"We anticipate that the expansion of space will create some new opportunities," said Lornamead President Randy Sloan. "However, we have not finalized a staffing plan yet."
He would not say how much the firm is investing in the project, but called it "a big commitment on the part of the company."
Lornamead makes a variety of consumer products for personal care and specialty oral care, under both its own brands and as a contract manufacturer and supplier of private-label oral products for top retailers globally. The oral products business includes toothpaste, tooth whitening gels and oral pain relief treatments.
The company's brands include Yardley London bath products, Lypsyl lip balm, Finesse and AquaNet hair-care products, and Brisk Grooming for men, as well as its Rapid White and Natural White products for oral care. It acquired the two hair-care brands from Unilever in 2006.
Lornamead was founded in 1978 by sister companies in the United Kingdom and Germany, and entered the U.S. market in 2002 with its purchase of Natural White, which had been located in Tonawanda since 1996.
The company, whose North American headquarters are in New York City, was acquired in 2012 by Hong Kong-based supply chain corporation Li & Fung – part of the Fung Group – which rebranded its beauty products division as Meiyume in 2018.