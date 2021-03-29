Optimism in Niagara Falls: Promoters predict a post-Covid tourism rebound

After a 2020 pandemic that almost cratered the Niagara Falls tourism industry, Valentine's Day 2021 may well be remembered as the time it all began to turn around.
The Seneca Niagara Hotel and Casino was sold out, and other downtown Niagara Falls hotels also had a big weekend.
"We saw hotel occupancy at almost 74% that Saturday night," said John H. Percy Jr., president and CEO of Destination Niagara USA. "That to me was a little shining star so far as to what the future might look like."
And that good news has continued, especially on weekends, as the Falls tourism industry dares to hope again.
“We are definitely seeing signs of momentum," said Kevin Nephew, president and CEO of Seneca Gaming Corp. "We have had some recent weekends when our hotel has been at full capacity, which is extraordinary, especially given the circumstances."
Challenges remain, from the still-unquenched Covid-19 virus to the closed international border.
Promoters and hotel and attraction owners are not yet anticipating visitor numbers that would match those of 2019, also known as 1 BC – Before Covid.
But many believe the upcoming season will put smiles on their faces and money in their wallets.
Some hotels closed temporarily during the darkest days of winter, but signs of pent-up demand could be seen through the gloom.
State Parks said attendance reached 17,641 from November through February at the Cave of the Winds, including some sellouts and almost matching the 2019-20 standard of 19,578, despite pandemic capacity limits.
On March 20, a Saturday with spring weather taking over, the 295-car main parking lot at Niagara Falls State Park was filled to capacity.
"I think our numbers for 2021 are going to be 60% to 70% of our 2019 numbers," said Percy, the Destination Niagara USA official. "And maybe better, if things continue on an upward trend of vaccinations and people’s perception of travel changing. Fingers crossed."
The promotion agency's 2021 slogans are "Feel Free" and "Return to Real."
Calls to the agency's 800 number, website hits and visitor center traffic all have significantly increased, Percy said.
But he conceded, "Everything, as we've seen in the past year, can change on a dime."
“Things are ramping up, still not great," said Faisal Merani, owner of Merani Hotel Group.
"If you’d told me I was going to be 25% down (from 2019) for a whole year, I’d probably be quite terrified, but now when I’m 25% down I count that as a win, so it’s a whole different ballgame," Merani said.
Optimism is justified, said Nirel Patel, president of Rupal Hospitality, another Falls hotelier.
“Life isn’t going to be 100% quarantined going into the future," he said. "We’re not going to be looking at Covid protocol being used across the board in all societal aspects. We’re going to have weddings again. We’re going to have banquets again. It’s not like those are going to go away."
The border barrier
For generations, Niagara Falls tourism promoters have been trying to prevent the city's visitors from crossing the bridges into Canada.
The answer has been found, but unfortunately, it took a microscopic virus rather than an advertising campaign.
With the international border closed until at least April 21, Percy said it's time for the U.S. side to cash in.
“Maybe during this interim we’ve been able to change some mindsets, and hopefully there are some long-term positive aspects of that," Percy said. "We are having an opportunity to showcase or introduce Niagara Falls USA to them in hopes that they still will come see the falls and really get to patronize some of our wonderful assets that we possess on the U.S. side of the falls.”
But it's a two-edged sword, because Canadians are a big part of the Niagara Falls economy.
“We love our Canadian friends who come over and impact our economy greatly with shopping, first and foremost, dining second and staying at our hotels third," Percy said.
“It’s a big issue, and we would love to see that border get opened safely, of course. It’s a huge effect on our business," said Merani, who owns properties on both sides of the border. His American and Canadian properties were performing about equally until late December.
“After that they really diverged. The U.S. side did a great job with the vaccine rollout and things started opening. Conversely, on the Canadian side, that’s when we ended up getting a really hard lockdown," Merani said. "Since that date, the U.S. has been vastly outperforming Canada. My assumption is that there will be a catch-up."
"Corporate travel isn’t really going to come back until the fall. I think the leisure’s travel is going to be the primary source of people," predicted William A. Paladino, president of Buffalo's Ellicott Development.
He said the Giacomo, the company's Niagara Falls boutique hotel, did 60% of its normal business in 2020.
“When we get to May and June and see what reopens and see what the governor does, that will dictate a lot," Paladino said.
Restricted overseas travel also will hurt the Falls' comeback bid. The U.S. Travel Association said foreign visitorship to the U.S. dropped 79% in 2020. It forecasts the numbers won't match 2019 levels until 2025.
"You don’t have that base business, those Asian tours that used to take your first 30 to 60 rooms and you’d have some confidence about being able to fill the rest," hotelier Merani said.
“I think once those borders reopen and Covid subsides, I think the pent-up demand from the international market as well as what we’re seeing from the domestic market is going to be so strong that I think the rebound will be quicker than 2025," Percy said. "I think we’ll see a full rebound by 2023-24. I may be wrong, but that’s my projection.”
Challenged attractions
The Falls' main attractions had a disastrous 2020.
From April 1 through Labor Day, estimated attendance at Niagara Falls State Park was 4.7 million, down 41%, while revenue fell 84% from 2019.
For the Maid of the Mist, group travel on its boat rides was down 99% from 2019, spokesman Kevin Keenan said. Overall attendance was 285,000, down 77%.
"Even if the Maid doubled its attendance from 2020, it would not be profitable due to social distancing measures and capacity reductions," Keenan said. "Our realistic approach to this year is that it will be a transition year, where business slowly improves, but not to a point where we come close to 2019 numbers."
The Aquarium of Niagara drew only 110,000 visitors in 2020, its worst year ever.
But since Oct. 1, despite capacity limits and social distancing, Aquarium attendance has reached 72% of pre-pandemic levels, president and CEO Gary K. Siddall said. For a full year, that would be about 210,000 people, well off its all-time record of 305,000.
"Operationally, you can’t compare last year to any other year," Nephew of Seneca Gaming said. "Compared to how things could have been and compared to the industry as a whole, we’re very happy with where we’re at."
Something new
There will be some new features in the Falls area this year, highlighted by an expansion of Niagara Falls State Park.
The new Gorgeview Section of the park will offer a belt of green space and trails on the rim of the Niagara River Gorge, where the Robert Moses Parkway used to be.
"As we head into summer, we anticipate that more visitors will find their way here for a safe summer vacation option," said Mark V. Mistretta, Western District director for State Parks.
The Aquarium, now more accessible and connected to the gorge thanks to the parkway removal, will open its outdoor Whirlpool Commons gathering and event zone in July.
"When physical barriers are replaced by an open welcome plaza, increased visitor traffic naturally follows, helping us reach our ambitious attendance goal," Siddall said.
This will be the first full season for the Maid of the Mist's new all-electric boats, the James V. Glynn and Nikola Tesla, the first of their kind in the U.S.
The Cadence, Rupal Hospitality's new 44-room, three-story "lifestyle" hotel, will open in the former Red Maple Inn and EconoLodge, 200 Rainbow Blvd.
The Cadence "will have a heavy food and beverage component to it," Patel said. "It’s going to have a 300-person patio that faces Rainbow Boulevard."
The Discover Niagara Shuttle, the free ride service operated by the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area, will open on Memorial Day weekend, offering a new Niagara Falls-to-Lockport route that will operate Friday through Monday until Labor Day, director Sara Capen said.
The original Niagara Falls-to-Youngstown route will run on weekends until June 25, then seven days a week until Labor Day, before returning to the weekend-only schedule until Columbus Day.
But Capen said the service could run more often if there's enough demand – in other words, if the hopes of the Falls' tourism community for a strong 2021 come true.
"This season we’re cautiously optimistic moving forward," Patel said. "As the trends are headed in the right direction, as individuals are vaccinated, we’re looking toward brighter days ahead. It’s going to be some time for a full recovery, though.”