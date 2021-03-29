Optimism in Niagara Falls: Promoters predict a post-Covid tourism rebound

“Life isn’t going to be 100% quarantined going into the future," he said. "We’re not going to be looking at Covid protocol being used across the board in all societal aspects. We’re going to have weddings again. We’re going to have banquets again. It’s not like those are going to go away."

The border barrier

For generations, Niagara Falls tourism promoters have been trying to prevent the city's visitors from crossing the bridges into Canada.

The answer has been found, but unfortunately, it took a microscopic virus rather than an advertising campaign.

With the international border closed until at least April 21, Percy said it's time for the U.S. side to cash in.

“Maybe during this interim we’ve been able to change some mindsets, and hopefully there are some long-term positive aspects of that," Percy said. "We are having an opportunity to showcase or introduce Niagara Falls USA to them in hopes that they still will come see the falls and really get to patronize some of our wonderful assets that we possess on the U.S. side of the falls.”

But it's a two-edged sword, because Canadians are a big part of the Niagara Falls economy.