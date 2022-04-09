Opposition to Bills stadium funding not enough to sway budget voting

Despite harsh criticism from some state lawmakers, the $600 million going toward a new Buffalo Bills stadium was part of the $220 billion state budget passed by the New York State Legislature on Saturday morning, nine days after the deadline for completing the spending plan.

Funding a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills was one of the signature proposals made by Gov. Kathy Hochul, and while it was not in danger of failing, it did not gain unanimous support from Democrats.

The bill that included the Bills stadium funding passed 95-49 in the Assembly and 39-23 in the Senate.

The Senate finished voting on spending bills before 5 a.m., and Assembly members cast their final votes shortly before 10 a.m.

"Our public schools got less than the Buffalo Bills stadium. The climate bill, the climate project that we really wanted, also got less than the Buffalo Bills project," said Democratic Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou of Manhattan. “Is that what we stand for? This is a moment where we have to look at where our priorities are.”

The state will use $418 million – its portion of the $565 million in gambling revenue recently collected from the Seneca Nation of Indians – for the new stadium in Orchard Park and appropriate another $182 million to take care of the remainder of the balance to fund construction.

Where the $182 million will come from was not specified in the budget – only that it could be “transferred to any department, agency, or public authority” as part of a 30-year lease agreement with the team – leaving some lawmakers disappointed.

Combined with the $250 million from Erie County, this will be the largest public subsidy ever given to a NFL franchise to build a stadium.

“I find it bizarre that we would pass a budget that creates new spending and we’re unsure how it will be allocated,” said Assemblyman Michael Lawler, a Republican from Rockland County, referring in part to the new Bills stadium funding.

While the Bills stadium deal exceeds the past high of government subsidies given for a new stadium – the $750 million that went toward the building of the $1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the Raiders who were moving from Oakland – it is not the highest percentage of a public share for a new NFL stadium built over the past few decades.

There are nine franchises who have received a higher percentage of public subsidies when their stadiums were built. They include Tampa Bay, which had 100% of its stadium that opened in 1998 paid for by the public, followed by Cleveland (94%), Baltimore (90%) and Indianapolis (86%). All of those stadiums were built before the first billion-dollar stadium was completed in 2008 for the Dallas Cowboys.

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes went to bat for the new stadium funding. She said the return on the state's investment will be sizable, including an estimated 2,000 construction jobs.

"I see restaurants, bars, supermarkets, retail stores that will flourish during these opportunities while the facility is being built and will flourish afterward," she said. "This is good for Buffalo. This is really good for every upstate community around us."

Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, called it a historical moment in the 62-year history of the franchise, which began playing in Orchard Park 50 years ago. He said he looks forward to the team starting to play in its new stadium in 2026.

"We are thrilled to have been able to get this over the finish line," Kennedy said. “It’s not only important that we keep the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo - the only New York State NFL team. It’s important we keep them here in the state.”

However, some legislators did not see it that way, noting that a large amount of public funding is going to the billionaire owners of the Bills, Terry and Kim Pegula, without any proof that the project will be an economic driver. Lawmakers pointed to economists who have said that new stadiums aren’t worth their price tag in their return of economic and community benefits.

“The jobs created will be largely temporary, and the money from naming rights will stay in the Pegula family,” said Democratic Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani of Queens. “If we truly wanted to address economic issues in Buffalo, this is not the way to do it.”

They also took issue with the new stadium funding matter not being part of the executive budget so that it could have been open to additional debate.

“I don’t think this is good for the state,” said Assemblyman Edward Ra of Nassau County, who joked that he was a Jets fan, but it had nothing to do with his point of view. “If we had the facts in a more open process, it would have helped.”

Last month, the NFL approved a $200 million loan to the Pegulas for the stadium construction. Up to $150 million of that loan will be repaid through the visiting teams’ share of Bills ticket revenue over 25 years. The Pegulas are contributing at least $350 million toward the stadium construction.

Some experts have said this deal is typical of the type of subsidies small market teams receive to build a new stadium. With Buffalo being the NFL’s second smallest market and the 49th largest metropolitan area, the Bills held much of the leverage in the negotiations.

Still, Ra said he would have liked to have known more about whether the team was thinking seriously about leaving.

This is more typical of the kind of deal that happened three decades ago, he said. “This is what was happening then. … These bills don’t work out for municipalities.”

The Gaming Settlement Fund, with proceeds going toward the new stadium, had already been set up by Hochul after lengthy litigation involving the Senecas recently came to an end. The five-year legal battle was over whether the Senecas had to continue contributing 25% of the slot machine revenue from three casinos to the state and local municipalities – Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Salamanca.

Lawler agreed with the reaction of Seneca Nation leadership after finding out their money to the state would be used for stadium funding, saying that this deal amounts to fleecing the Senecas.

“We really need to change the way we do business in this state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Peoples-Stokes pointed out that other stadium projects, like the building of Yankees Stadium and CitiField for the Mets more than a decade ago, received substantial public assistance.

She said there are legislators who wrongfully believe they know what is best for Buffalo.

“It is a lot of money, but I respectfully disagree with the people who don’t think this is a good investment,” she said.

She argued that while there is uncertainty about whether the Pegulas ever gave serious consideration to relocating the Bills, they could have easily gone to a larger market to increase revenues.

Buffalo has already experienced losing a professional sports team when the Buffalo Braves of the NBA departed for San Diego in 1978, People-Stokes said. “We don’t want to see that happen again, she added.

“There are lots of places that would happily have had the Bills. I’m just glad they didn’t make that decision,” Peoples-Stokes said.

-News staff reporter Barbara O'Brien contributed to this report.

