Opposition builds against planned Town of Niagara asphalt plant

According to its DEC application, the plant would produce up to 150,000 tons of hot asphalt, operating only from April to November. The July town Planning Board minutes said six or seven jobs would be expected.

The plant would include a 31-foot-high smokestack 4 feet wide, according to the application. The plant would burn liquid propane to heat and dry gravel before mixing it with hot asphalt oil.

The DEC notice said the company has a plan to keep carbon monoxide emissions below 100 tons a year and emission of volatile organic compounds below 50 tons a year.

"We're opposed to something like this," Fr. Maher said. "This just seems like a step backwards."

"Our city has been a dumping ground for a lot of different wastes. Our air quality is very poor," said Donta L. Myles, a City Council candidate. "This is that time when we have to stand up and say, no more."

"For years, we just haven't demanded any better," said Colin G. Ligammari, another Falls Council candidate. She said emissions from the plant would affect neighborhoods from pricey DeVeaux to blue-collar Belden Center, and a playground a quarter-mile away in Reservoir State Park.