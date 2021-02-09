Opponents: School zone speed cameras target 'Buffalo’s most impoverished residents'

After rocky start, Buffalo says school speed camera missteps resolved Envisioned as a way to catch speeding motorists who endanger students and others, Buffalo's school speed zone camera program has been a lightning rod for criticism.

Jalonda Hill, a paralegal with the WNY Law Center and member of the Fair Fines + Fees Coalition, said during the meeting that the coalition wants the speed camera enforcement eliminated.

The coalition, which is made up of members of groups such as the WNY Law Center, Partnership for Public Good, GObike Buffalo and WNY Peace Center, has a new initiative called Just Streets aimed at investing in infrastructure to slow down drivers, such as speed bumps and narrowed lanes, instead of enforcement through speed cameras, fines and fees and the police.

“Take those cameras down,” Henry Louis Taylor Jr., founding director of the Center for Urban Studies at the University at Buffalo, said in a telephone interview.

Taylor, who consulted with Rizzo on the speed cameras, said he is interested in the program “because of the huge financial burden it places on black people.”

“We can find no evidence that these speed zone cameras are saving people’s lives, making life safer and making the world better for the children anywhere, not just here in Buffalo. There’s no data to support that. But what there is data to support ... revenue generation," Taylor said. “It’s nothing more than a revenue grabbing scheme … designed to bilk the African American community from resources.”

Mayor says he will not pause school speed zone cameras The Common Council Tuesday asked the mayor to pause the contract for the cameras after members said they have gotten complaints from residents.