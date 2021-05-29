Oppenheim playground conjures memories of zoo

Niagara County will open a new playground at Oppenheim Park in Wheatfield Saturday, and the wild-animal-themed equipment was chosen to conjure memories of the Oppenheim Zoo.

The county ended up with the land once owned by the zoo, which was next to the Niagara Falls Boulevard park until the zoo closed in 1988.

“The playground is a nod to history for those of us old enough to remember when the park was next to Oppenheim Zoo,” said Legislator Jesse P. Gooch, R-Wheatfield.

“I want to acknowledge the work of Frank Rotella, parks supervisor, and his team for the playground installation and surrounding site work. County workers were able to do this work at a fraction of what it would have cost to hire an outside contractor," Gooch said.

The cost of the playground was covered by Niagara River Greenway funds and a grant lined up by State Sen. Robert G. Ortt, R-North Tonawanda.

