Opioid settlement yields cash windfall for counties in New York State

And through Sept. 2, Erie County is on pace to top that number this year, with 132 confirmed overdose deaths and another 76 still under investigation by the Medical Examiner's Office.

Wydysh blamed the Covid-19 pandemic.

"You have people who were feeling nervous, scared about their health, their finances," Wydysh said. "They were not working, they were overwhelmed, they were worried about family members, and those overdoses unfortunately have increased again by staggering numbers in 2020 and in 2021."

The counties are required to use most of the money for pre-approved programs related to drug addiction services and law enforcement expenses. Only about 20% of the money is available for any county use.

"These settlement funds can go a long way toward not only the work that we have to do here to get our county back into a healthy situation and to help the individuals involved, but to also kind of recoup and recover some of the funds that we depleted," Wydysh said.

Niagara County will be paid a minimum of $5.9 million over 10 years, but that figure could climb to $10.9 million if all the counties sign up for payments, according to Ottaviano.