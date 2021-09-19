Opioid settlement yields cash windfall for counties in New York State

Niagara County Legislator Richard L. Andrews Jr. knew there was a risk to filing a lawsuit against the powerful and deep-pocketed companies that were responsible for the flood of opioid painkillers in circulation.
He also knew the damage those substances had wrought.
"It was sort of taking a chance," he said last week of the legal action. "The legislators here were sick and tired of what was happening to too many kids and too many people out there in our communities and in our own families."
For Niagara and Erie counties and other communities around the state, the gamble paid off.
Manufacturers and distributors of opioids will pay tens of millions of dollars to counties in New York to settle a lawsuit over the costs the counties incurred to handle issues created by the opioid epidemic. County Attorney Michael A. Siragusa called the litigation the most complex he had ever overseen or handled.
The epidemic of drug dependence has killed at least 1,761 Erie County residents since 2013, according to county Health Department statistics.
To pay for drug addiction treatment and prevention as well as to cover costs for law enforcement agencies saddled with thousands of overdose calls in the past decade, Erie County will receive a maximum of nearly $45 million, Siragusa said.
"You wanted a recovery for the counties and the municipalities throughout the United States," Siragusa said. "If this all shakes out the way it looks, it'll be nice to have some money to put behind the programs that need to be funded to treat people that are dependent on opioids or addicted to them."
The Niagara County Legislature approved its settlement Monday, worth as much as $11 million over the next 10 years.
"This is no small feat, to take on Big Pharma," Chairwoman Rebecca J. Wydysh said.
Federal data compiled by the Washington Post showed that opioid pain pills were prescribed to Niagara County residents at a rate of 50 doses per resident from 2006 to 2014, while Erie County's consumption was 48 pills per person. Those were the second- and third-highest totals in the state.
Erie, Niagara and numerous other counties sued the drug manufacturers and distributors in 2017.
In 2019, the state filed its own lawsuit, which eventually led to the settlements. The counties will cash in on a $230 million agreement between the state and Johnson & Johnson, announced June 26, in which J&J agreed to stop making opioid drugs.
The counties also benefit from a subsequent state settlement with three drug distributors: McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen Drug Corp.
Litigation by New York and other states also led to the shutdown of Purdue Pharma, makers of OxyContin – but not before its owners, the Sackler family, were ordered to pay $4.3 billion in damages.
The first county payments will arrive in February, Assistant Niagara County Attorney John J. Ottaviano said.
The City of Buffalo also will receive a small cut, according to the settlement formula. And counties that didn't take part in the lawsuit can sign up for a slice of the proceeds anyway.
In fact, the more counties that sign up, the more money the companies have to pay. And if all the nonparticipating counties sign up, the 94-page settlement is set up to bring more money to the counties that actually filed the lawsuits.
Wydysh, who chaired Niagara County's Opioid Task Force, formed in 2016, said the number of opioid overdoses – and resulting deaths – justified the legal effort.
For instance, in 2018, Niagara County recorded 485 overdoses and 46 deaths, figures that fell to 369 overdoses and 29 deaths in 2019. But in 2020, Niagara County's opioid totals spiked to 525 overdoses and 59 deaths. In the first six months of this year, there were 329 overdoses in the county, 47 of them fatal.
Erie County's worst year for opioid deaths was 2016, with 301 fatal overdoses. By 2019, that number had been cut in half, to 156 deaths, but the figure jumped again in 2020, to 246.
And through Sept. 2, Erie County is on pace to top that number this year, with 132 confirmed overdose deaths and another 76 still under investigation by the Medical Examiner's Office.
Wydysh blamed the Covid-19 pandemic.
"You have people who were feeling nervous, scared about their health, their finances," Wydysh said. "They were not working, they were overwhelmed, they were worried about family members, and those overdoses unfortunately have increased again by staggering numbers in 2020 and in 2021."
The counties are required to use most of the money for pre-approved programs related to drug addiction services and law enforcement expenses. Only about 20% of the money is available for any county use.
"These settlement funds can go a long way toward not only the work that we have to do here to get our county back into a healthy situation and to help the individuals involved, but to also kind of recoup and recover some of the funds that we depleted," Wydysh said.
Niagara County will be paid a minimum of $5.9 million over 10 years, but that figure could climb to $10.9 million if all the counties sign up for payments, according to Ottaviano.
Erie County's share is worth a minimum of $24.1 million, rising to $44.8 million if all counties sign on, Siragusa said.
"What the defendants don’t want to do is settle with all these counties that sued and then have other counties that didn’t sue commence litigation," Ottaviano said. "So there’s incentives in both settlements to get all the other nonlitigating counties to join the settlement. Then the settlement price goes up, so that’s where you see the minimum and maximum.”
As part of the deal, the State Legislature passed a law in June that bars more lawsuits against the opioid makers and distributors, and any local government that brought a lawsuit after June 30, 2019, had its case "extinguished."
Then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed that bill June 29.