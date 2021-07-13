 Skip to main content
Opioid overdose training sessions hosted by Erie County through summer
Opioid overdose training sessions hosted by Erie County through summer

Opioid overdose training sessions, including for the use of Narcan to reverse overdoses, will be held throughout the next three months by the Erie County Department of Health. 

There are two virtual sessions each in July, August and September, while an in-person training is scheduled for late July. 

After a three-year decline in Erie County, 2020 saw a 50% jump in fatal opioid overdoses from the year before. 

The trainings, run by the Department of Health and its Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force, will teach attendees how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and how to use the medicine naloxone, also known as Narcan, to reverse an opioid overdose.

Virtual trainings are offered in a one-hour format billed as "Lunch and Learns" for individuals who would participate during a midweek lunch break, or via a 90-minute format on Saturdays. 

Participants who provide a mailing address will receive a free Narcan kit after training is complete. Virtual participants will need a computer with internet access or a smartphone with the ability to access WebEx.

The in-person training is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. July 28 in the DeGraff Community Center, 139 Division St., North Tonawanda.

Additional in-person trainings will be announced. For information on a group training for your business or organization, call 858-7695.

Virtual trainings will be held:

• 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday

• noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 3.

• 9 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 7

• 1 to 2 p.m. Sept 15

• 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 18

Register for virtual or in-person trainings at erie.gov/opioidtrainings.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

