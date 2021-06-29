Open4 awards $3 million to support small businesses

An effort called Open4, launched during the pandemic to help small businesses and nonprofits survive over the long haul, has awarded about $3 million in funding.

Open4 chose to distribute the funds among three Community Development Financial Institutions serving Buffalo and Rochester: the Westminster Economic Development Initiative, Pursuit, and PathStone Enterprise Center. CDFIs specialize in providing financial services to businesses and individuals in low-income communities.

Open4 was created just over a year ago with funding support from KeyBank and the First Niagara Foundation, M&T Bank, the John R. Oishei Foundation, Pegula Sports & Entertainment and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation. Overall, about $6 million has been committed to the effort. It's designed to be an ongoing resource, providing mentoring, technical assistance, organizational capacity building, business services and financial tools.

Open4's focus is on small businesses and nonprofit organizations, with particular emphasis on women- and minority-owned businesses and enterprises in underserved and low- to moderate-income communities.