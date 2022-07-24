 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Open house scheduled Friday at new Behavioral Health Clinic in Dunkirk

The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene will host an open house from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at its new Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic at 60 Franklin Ave., Dunkirk.

Staff members will lead tours of the facility and members of the peer support team will give demonstrations of art therapy.

The clinic will offer services for mental health and addictions, including counseling, group therapy, mobile crisis response, relapse prevention, referrals and peer support services.

"Our main goal is to uphold the CCDMH mission to provide timely, quality and accessible care," says clinic director Tamie Coleman, "and now we get to do so in a state-of-the-art facility."

