Open house for new boathouse on Ohio Street

The Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association will offer an open house for the Patrick J. Paladino Boathouse from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Dec. 11.
Information on all rowing programs will be available at the boathouse, located at 405 Ohio St.
"We are beyond excited to finally offer tours of our new state-of-the-art boathouse to the community, and to promote all of our programs to rowers of all skill sets,” said Hilary Epes-Oballim, the association's executive director. “We are an inclusive facility and offer programs for everyone, so I encourage anyone with an interest in rowing to stop by.”
The 16,000-square-foot facility on the banks of the Buffalo River includes four boat bays that accommodate 75 shells, a workshop area, locker rooms, a conference room, an office, a kitchen space and a training area.
For more information, go to rowbuffalo.com, email hilary@rowbuffalo.com or call 716-855-4618.
