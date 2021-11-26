 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Open house for new boathouse on Ohio Street
0 comments

Open house for new boathouse on Ohio Street

Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association

An open house for the Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association will be held on Dec. 11.

 Mark Sommer

The Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association will offer an open house for the Patrick J. Paladino Boathouse from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Dec. 11.

Information on all rowing programs will be available at the boathouse, located at 405 Ohio St.

"We are beyond excited to finally offer tours of our new state-of-the-art boathouse to the community, and to promote all of our programs to rowers of all skill sets,” said Hilary Epes-Oballim, the association's executive director. “We are an inclusive facility and offer programs for everyone, so I encourage anyone with an interest in rowing to stop by.”

Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association's new boathouse

The Patrick J. Paladino Boathouse at 405 Ohio St. is having an open house on Dec. 11.

The 16,000-square-foot facility on the banks of the Buffalo River includes four boat bays that accommodate 75 shells, a workshop area, locker rooms, a conference room, an office, a kitchen space and a training area.

For more information, go to rowbuffalo.com, email hilary@rowbuffalo.com or call 716-855-4618.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi artist paints city walls atop a crane

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News