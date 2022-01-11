Open government activist calls for state enforcement of violations

New York State should create an entity with power to enforce the Open Meetings and Freedom of Information laws, a local activist said Tuesday.

Paul W. Wolf, an Amherst attorney who heads the New York Coalition for Open Government, said during a virtual news conference that local governments and school districts are not penalized for violating those laws.

The coalition has issued several reports in recent years documenting localities that don't post agendas or meeting minutes online, that don't provide sufficient public notice of meetings, or that don't respond to requests for documents under the Freedom of Information Law.

In its latest effort, the coalition sent FOIL requests last summer seeking meeting minutes for 19 county boards of elections. Only 10, including Erie County, responded; Niagara County did not, the report said.

Wolf said he believes many counties may not actually have such minutes, although state Election Law says county election commissioners must formally meet at least once a year and compile minutes of that session.

