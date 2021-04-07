Ontario imposes four-week stay-at-home order amid Covid spike

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

With the more infectious British Covid-19 variant sweeping across Ontario, the Ministry of Health Wednesday reported 3,215 new infections, the most in any one day since January. Moreover, the seven-day positive Covid test rate – considered a key sign of the pandemic's severity – climbed to 6.3% as of Tuesday. That compares to 4.72% in Western New York, which has the highest rate in upstate New York.

"The situation is evolving rapidly, hour by hour," Ford said. "And as things change, as we learn more about these deadly new variants, as we see new problems arise, we need to adapt. We need to move quickly and decisively. And right now, above all else, our plan is to get needles in the arms and protect our hospitals. That's why, today, on the advice of the chief medical officer of health I'm declaring a state of emergency."

Ford also urged residents of the province to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as possible.

Only 16% of Canadians have received at least one dose of vaccine so far – half the rate in the United States, according to the World in Data Covid-19 Data Explorer. That's largely because Canada doesn't have any plants that manufacture the vaccine, therefore forcing the nation to rely on imports.