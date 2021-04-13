Only vaccinated Bills, Sabres fans can attend games this fall

His announcement about the stadium vaccination policy is part of a broad new campaign to move toward herd immunity by giving residents who might be hesitant or unwilling to get vaccinated a greater incentive to do so.

"You want to go to a Bills game later this year?" he said. "Get vaccinated with your first dose of the Moderna vaccine today. You get your second dose of the Moderna vaccine in four weeks. Two weeks later, you'll be able to fill out the pass, and in the fall, you'll be cheering on Josh Allen at the stadium."

The new requirement would eliminate the need for the mass testing of fans for Covid-19 prior to game days, Poloncarz said.

The state's Excelsior Pass app would be used for officials to verify people's vaccination status.

Religious and medical exemptions will not be accommodated, he said.

"Some people are like, 'Well that's unfair,' but there's no God-given right to attend a football game," he said.

Poloncarz said he's making his announcement now so that everyone will have enough time to prepare in advance of preseason ticket sales in July. He also said he's spoken with Bills officials about the county's new policy.