Online waiting list for Covid-19 vaccine eligibility now includes all Allegany County adults

The online waiting list for Allegany County residents who are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine has been updated to include those who are 18 years old and older, the Allegany Department of Health announced Friday.

Eligible residents can go to the Allegany County website at alleganyco.com and click on the vaccine waiting list. They will need to answer a series of questions and then submit their information to the waiting list.

Adding one's name to the waiting list is not a guarantee of getting the vaccine at this time, officials said. County residents should continue to check the website and try to register for the health department’s clinics. The Allegany County Office for the Aging and the Department of Health will continue to use this centralized waiting list to help register eligible individuals for vaccine at locally owned pharmacies, hospitals and clinics.

To determine eligibility, go to https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov and click on “Am I Eligible” and complete the form. Eligibility will be determined upon submission. This form is not a registration for a vaccine appointment.

