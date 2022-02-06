Online fundraising effort brings in $7,000 for Buffalo fire victim

An online fundraising campaign has brought in $7,000 in just over 24 hours for a young Buffalo woman whose apartment and belongings were destroyed by a Saturday morning fire on Bird Avenue that also killed two cats and her reptile pets, while injuring her boyfriend.
Supporters of Clyde's Feed & Animal Center, where Kelsey Barone works, set up a GoFundMe page to help the woman, who lost all her clothing, furniture and other items, and did not have renter's insurance to cover the loss or help her get a new apartment. Items can also be donated at Clyde's in Hamburg.
"All she has left are the clothes on her back and fortunately, her beloved dogs who will also need a new home to live with her," according to the GoFundMe page.
The blaze swept through the house at 426 Bird Ave., with firefighters responding just after 10 a.m. and rescuing a man hanging out a second-floor-window in back. He was being treated at Erie County Medical Center for second-degree burns.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, which did an estimated $150,000 in damage.
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Jonathan D. Epstein
News Business Reporter
I've been a business reporter at The Buffalo News since 2004, now covering residential and commercial real estate and development amid WNY's resurgence. I'm an upstate native, proud to call Buffalo my home, and committed to covering it thoroughly.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.