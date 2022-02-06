 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Online fundraising effort brings in $7,000 for Buffalo fire victim
house fire Bird Avenue (copy)

Members of the Buffalo Fire Department rescued a man from a house fire at 426 Bird Ave. Saturday morning, Feb. 5, 2022. 

 Sharon Cantillon

An online fundraising campaign has brought in $7,000 in just over 24 hours for a young Buffalo woman whose apartment and belongings were destroyed by a Saturday morning fire on Bird Avenue that also killed two cats and her reptile pets, while injuring her boyfriend.

Supporters of Clyde's Feed & Animal Center, where Kelsey Barone works, set up a GoFundMe page to help the woman, who lost all her clothing, furniture and other items, and did not have renter's insurance to cover the loss or help her get a new apartment. Items can also be donated at Clyde's in Hamburg.

"All she has left are the clothes on her back and fortunately, her beloved dogs who will also need a new home to live with her," according to the GoFundMe page.

The blaze swept through the house at 426 Bird Ave., with firefighters responding just after 10 a.m. and rescuing a man hanging out a second-floor-window in back. He was being treated at Erie County Medical Center for second-degree burns.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, which did an estimated $150,000 in damage.

Buffalo Division Fire Chief Daniel Bossi gives the details of a house fire and rescue of an occupant at 426 Bird Ave. in Buffalo on Saturday morning, Feb. 5, 2022.
