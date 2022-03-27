One worry about Niagara County's planned Amazon warehouse: 'Traffic is going to be impossible'

Niagara County officials are enthusiastic about Amazon building a $300 million distribution center and bringing 1,000 jobs to the Town of Niagara, but some residents have one nagging worry.

"The traffic is going to be impossible," predicted Dawn Ansel, who lives a short distance east of the proposed warehouse site at Lockport and Packard roads.

Locals say the two-lane Lockport and Packard roads already are two of the most heavily traveled roads in western Niagara County, and their intersection, especially for eastbound traffic, can be a dangerous challenge.

"Since I've been here, there's been at least 100 accidents," said Thomas Scalzo, who has lived across the road from the Amazon site for 34 years.

While Amazon's 216-acre parcel is half cornfield and half wetland, it's not in the middle of nowhere.

Scalzo said his brother and cousin live on Packard Road.

"At 4:00 they can't even get out of their driveways," Scalzo said.

Jonathan Kempf of Tuscarora Road said people trying to make a left turn onto Lockport Road, especially during rush hours, often resort to a backup plan.