One-woman protest of Cascades plant's odor triggers meeting at Niagara Falls housing complex

The DEC said in a statement that such complaints should be directed to the Niagara County Health Department, but Daniel J. Stapleton, county public health director, said residents should call the state.

"The first thing we will tell them is to make sure they're talking to their primary care physician, and the second thing would be that we do not have physicians on staff and I'm not a physician, and we would not be able to answer medical questions or give medical advice," Stapleton said. "We will record complaints and have been talking with the DEC when we get complaints, but the DEC is the lead agency on this."

The state Health Department has received no inquiries about health issues around the Cascades plant, a spokeswoman said.

Cascades blamed this year's odors on the repeated breakdown of an anaerobic reactor in which microbes are supposed to digest the organic material, including paper fibers, left over after the plant turns recyclable paper into cardboard.

At the DEC's behest, Cascades spent about $2 million on plant improvements that are supposed to control the odor. Company spokesman Hugo D'Amours said the reactor is being reactivated after another round of repairs.

"We are at 40% of its capacity," D'Amours said. "As we ramp it up, it will definitely reduce odors."