One-woman protest of Cascades plant's odor triggers meeting at Niagara Falls housing complex

Chantell Franklin protested alone Friday, but her message was clear: "We're being poisoned."
She carried a sign and shouted that message in front of the Packard Court housing complex in Niagara Falls, near the Cascades Containerboard Packaging plant on Packard Road.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation fined Cascades $375,000 for illegal emissions of hydrogen sulfide, the chemical that produces a rotten egg smell.
The Niagara Falls paper mill was also hit with state-mandated plant improvements that will cost the plant's owners an estimated $2 million
Franklin said she's suffered unexplained health problems since returning to the neighborhood from Virginia six months ago, and she knows of neighbors with health issues, including two longtime female residents of Packard Court who have cancer. She also spoke of babies born with respiratory issues in the 166-apartment complex.
"They never came to ask us if we needed help, if we're feeling sick," Franklin said of the DEC.
She had hoped residents would join her protest Friday, but none did.
"A lot of people are really kind of nervous. They don't trust anyone," Franklin said.
But after learning of Franklin's one-woman protest, Clifford Scott, executive director of the Niagara Falls Housing Authority, said he will organize a tenant meeting at Packard Court soon.
"We'll take notes and document some of the challenges and issues healthwise, and we'll take those concerns not only to the city but also to the Health Department and DEC," Scott said. "It is important. It absolutely is."
Friday, with only a light wind blowing, the smell was apparent in front of Packard Court.
According to the state Health Department web page on hydrogen sulfide, "Exposure to high levels can cause muscle cramps, low blood pressure, slow respiration and loss of consciousness."
"People living near industries that emit hydrogen sulfide have an increased risk of eye irritation, cough, headache, nasal blockage and impaired neurological function," according to the department's web page.
Franklin said she's lost 30 pounds and developed skin rashes in the past six months, and her 17-year-old son has developed skin problems, too.
"I'm not going to say it came from here, but it's possible," she said.
The difficulty of establishing a definite cause-and-effect link is a frequent issue in environmental health investigations.
"There comes a time when you have to use your common sense," Franklin said. "Knowing there's toxins out here, I have to make the connection."
She said one possible solution might be a residents' class-action lawsuit against the company.
Other companies operate near Packard Court, and have been for generations, Mayor Robert M. Restaino said. He said the city would refer any health complaints to the DEC.
The DEC said in a statement that such complaints should be directed to the Niagara County Health Department, but Daniel J. Stapleton, county public health director, said residents should call the state.
"The first thing we will tell them is to make sure they're talking to their primary care physician, and the second thing would be that we do not have physicians on staff and I'm not a physician, and we would not be able to answer medical questions or give medical advice," Stapleton said. "We will record complaints and have been talking with the DEC when we get complaints, but the DEC is the lead agency on this."
The state Health Department has received no inquiries about health issues around the Cascades plant, a spokeswoman said.
Cascades blamed this year's odors on the repeated breakdown of an anaerobic reactor in which microbes are supposed to digest the organic material, including paper fibers, left over after the plant turns recyclable paper into cardboard.
At the DEC's behest, Cascades spent about $2 million on plant improvements that are supposed to control the odor. Company spokesman Hugo D'Amours said the reactor is being reactivated after another round of repairs.
"We are at 40% of its capacity," D'Amours said. "As we ramp it up, it will definitely reduce odors."
He warned the odors might intensify briefly when the device reaches full power.