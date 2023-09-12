A one-stop service for people applying for passports for the first time will be offered from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19 in the AAA Travel and Insurance Center, 3475 Amelia Drive, Orchard Park, Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns announced.
Reservations are required. Call the Erie County Clerk's Outreach Center at 716-858-8864.
“I encourage anyone planning an upcoming winter vacation or college students preparing for a semester abroad to schedule an appointment, as the current wait time to receive a passport can be as long as 13 weeks,” Kearns said.
A certified copy of a birth certificate and proof of identification such as a current New York State driver's license on non-driver ID card is required. Passport photos can be taken on the spot for $12.95, $8.95 for AAA members.
Applicants can apply for a passport card, passport book or both. Payment is by check or money order only. No cash or credit cards will be accepted.
For more information and passport applications, visit erie.gov/passports. Holders of current passports that expire in less than six months can find renewal instructions at travel.state.gov/passports.
