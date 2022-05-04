One possible solution to the congressional redistricting morass? No districts at all

WASHINGTON – Just when New York's congressional redistricting process couldn't get any wackier, Democrats floated a last-ditch possibility for solving the state's district-line dilemma: just do away with congressional districts and hold an at-large election for all 26 House members from the state.

Under a law passed by Congress in the 1950s, "when a state loses a congressional seat in the apportionment process, but fails to redistrict in time for congressional elections, the state shall hold an at-large election for all congressional seats," according to the Democrats' redistricting lawsuit filed in Manhattan on Monday. "As the Supreme Court has explained, this provision functions as a 'last resort remedy to be applied when, on the eve of a congressional election, no constitutional redistricting plan exists and there is no time for either the state’s legislature or the courts to develop one.' "

Court of Appeals strikes down Democrats' district lines; June primary may be delayed New York's highest court today declared unconstitutional the congressional and State Senate maps drawn earlier this year by the State Legislature, voiding their use for the scheduled June 28 primary election, and ordered a new date – possibly as late as August.

The Democrats who filed that lawsuit – led by lawyers for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee – did not endorse that solution, and political sources from both parties said it is highly unlikely that the state will have to hold an at-large statewide congressional primary or election with dozens of candidates this year.

But still, it is a terrifying possibility to Republicans and upstate Democrats alike.

"Democrats would run the table" and likely win all 26 of the state's House seats in heavily Democratic New York, said James E. Campbell, a political science professor at the University at Buffalo and a Republican.

Democrats file federal lawsuit to try to reinstate their congressional map Democrats on Monday made a last-ditch effort to reinstate the New York congressional map that state courts ruled to be an unconstitutional gerrymander, filing a lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan that aims to remove the redistricting process from a state court judge and a court-appointed special master.

What's more, upstate Democrats would be at a grave disadvantage in a 26-seat statewide free-for-all, said Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat.

"A lot of people could jump in, and anybody with name recognition downstate could win," Higgins said. "Just think of what it will do relative to the interests of Western New York and, you know, the entire upstate region."

A statewide House election could be the byproduct of the legal morass developing over the State Legislature's fumbled attempt to trim the number of House seats in the state from 27 to 26, as mandated by population shifts revealed in the 2020 census.

The state's top court has ruled the legislature's plan was an unconstitutional gerrymander aimed at benefitting Democrats. In turn, State Supreme Court Justice Patrick F. McAllister hired a nonpartisan expert to draw new, nonpartisan district lines and also moved the congressional primary from June 28 to Aug. 23.

But in their federal court case filed in Manhattan, Democrats argue that the primary can't be moved. They cite a decade-old federal court order mandating that the state's congressional primary be on the fourth Tuesday of June.

Court decision throws New York congressional races into limbo At a time when candidates expected to be gearing up for a June 28 primary, instead they found themselves not knowing what to do next.

That being the case, Democrats said the federal court has only two options: reinstate the map the Democrats drew that the state courts rejected so the June 28 primary can go forward, or sit idly by as the clock ticks, forcing an at-large primary on that date and an at-large congressional election for the entire state in November.

"The window for this court to act to prevent such a scenario is swiftly closing," lawyers for the Democrats said in the federal lawsuit.

As Democrats see it, the federal court in Manhattan faces a dilemma because of the Democratic lawsuit.

"At the end of the day, I’m skeptical that a federal court will order NY hold elections using a map state courts have declared unconstitutional," tweeted Michael Li, redistricting and voting counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University. "More likely the court will say, if you don’t get relief from the 2012 order requiring a June primary, you will have at-large elections."

That means someone – either the State Board of Elections or the State Republican Party – will likely file yet another federal lawsuit to try to undo that 2012 federal court order mandating that the House primary be in June, Li added. That lawsuit will have to be filed in the Northern District of New York in Albany or Syracuse, since that court established the June congressional primary date as part of a lawsuit ensuring that military and overseas New Yorkers had adequate time to vote in primaries.

Judge moves New York congressional, State Senate primaries to Aug. 23 Those contests were originally scheduled for June 28, the same day that primaries for governor, State Assembly and other state offices have long been scheduled.

Despite the high stakes, the State Republican Party doesn't seem to be taking the Democratic lawsuit very seriously. In a statement, party spokeswoman Jessica Proud blamed the lawsuit on the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat from the Hudson Valley.

"This is nothing more than Sean Patrick Maloney's desperate attempt to save face after a nationally embarrassing smackdown from the courts," Proud said. "They should accept that they got caught cheating and stop trying to infringe on New Yorkers' constitutional rights."

In any case, Maloney will get a chance for redemption – or another smackdown – in federal court in Manhattan, where U.S. District Court Judge Lewis A. Kaplan is scheduled to hold a hearing on the Democratic lawsuit at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

