One person wounded in shooting Wednesday evening near UB South Campus

  • Updated
One person was injured when shots were fired shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of the University Manor Inn, 3612 Main St. at Callodine Avenue, across from the University at Buffalo South Campus, Amherst Police announced.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. In a Tweet at about 7:40 p.m., the UB student newspaper, The Spectrum, reported that suspects were seen fleeing in a direction away from the campus.

In an email at 8:22 p.m., Amherst Police reported that there is no danger to the public and the incident is under investigation. 

Reporter

