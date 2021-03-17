One person injured, cat rescued in Wheatfield fire

One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a multi-unit residence on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield on Tuesday night, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

Firefighters and sheriff's deputies responded to the blaze at 2954 Niagara Falls Blvd., between Ward and Errick roads, reported at 8:06 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said.

All occupants had evacuated the burning building, and volunteer firefighters from Adams, Bergholz and St. Johnsburg fire companies extinguished the blaze.

One resident was treated at the scene by Tri-Community EMS for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters rescued a cat belonging to an upstairs resident, the Sheriff's Office said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.