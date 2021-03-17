 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person injured, cat rescued in Wheatfield fire
0 comments

One person injured, cat rescued in Wheatfield fire

Support this work for $1 a month

One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a multi-unit residence on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield on Tuesday night, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

Firefighters and sheriff's deputies responded to the blaze at 2954 Niagara Falls Blvd., between Ward and Errick roads, reported at 8:06 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said.

All occupants had evacuated the burning building, and volunteer firefighters from Adams, Bergholz and St. Johnsburg fire companies extinguished the blaze.

One resident was treated at the scene by Tri-Community EMS for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters rescued a cat belonging to an upstairs resident, the Sheriff's Office said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man in custody after 8 shot dead in Georgia

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News