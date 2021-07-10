One motorist dies, another seriously hurt in head-on crash in Town of Lewiston

One motorist was killed and another was seriously injured in a head-on crash about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Swann Road near Creek Road (Route 18) in the Town of Lewiston, Lewiston Police reported.

According to the report, a westbound vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with an eastbound vehicle. The crash sent both vehicles into a ditch, where one of them overturned.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene after police and emergency medical technicians administered live-saving measures, the report said. The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of family.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was identified as Matthew Samoian, 23, of Ransomville. He was airlifted by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo with serious injuries, police said.

Lewiston police and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office accident reconstruction team are continuing an investigation of the crash.

