Related to this story

Latest Headlines

THE COST OF COURAGE DENEANE CHIPLOCK IS THE 25TH MEMBER OF HER FAMILY TO DEVELOP ALS. THE OTHERS DIED WITHIN 13 MONTHS AFTER SYMPTOMS BEGAN.

  • Updated

Not many people can see into the future, but Deneane Chiplock knows enough to terrify her. At 39, she is the 25th member in three generations of her Buffalo family to develop Lou Gehrig’s disease. It is a death sentence. All others in her family who suffered from this disorder died within 13 months after symptoms began. “I know