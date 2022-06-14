One month after the Tops massacre: 'We need time. We need love'

The slain have been buried. Wounds are beginning to mend. The big red "TOPS" sign from the front of the Jefferson Avenue grocery store has been taken down.

But on Tuesday – one month to the day since the May 14 white supremacist terror attack that killed 10 people, injured three and traumatized a community – the hurt was still raw and memories were still fresh.

The healing is just beginning.

"Words will never convey the heartbreak and pain this senseless tragedy has caused," Mayor Byron Brown said at a memorial ceremony at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Landon Street.

The event was marked with 13 seconds of silence for the dead and wounded, and a bell rang 13 times in their honor.

The mayor revealed for the first time the names of the four officers and four firefighters who arrived first on the scene of the massacre.

The eight lined up beneath a giant American flag that fluttered from two Buffalo Fire Department ladder trucks. The mayor asked them to step forward as he read their names.

"Certainly, if not for their courageous actions, more lives would have been lost. That was the intent of the shooter," Brown said.

'It could have been me': A month after Buffalo shootings, dealing with what ifs Leslie Thomas says she will never forget where her mother, Mary Adams, was at 2:30 p.m. May 14. More importantly, she will never forget where her mother was not one month ago today: She was not at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

The three police officers and lieutenant arrived at the store within one minute of the first 911 call from the scene, and they came face to face with the killer as he came out the front entrance. The gunman held his AR-15 to his chin before surrendering to police, laying his weapon and armor down on the ground and the officers took him into custody.

"Those officers are standing in front of us today," Brown said.

They are Buffalo Police Officers Ann Devaney, Christine Ihle, Anthony D'Agostino and Lt. Pat McDonald.

He also honored the firefighters from Rescue 1/Engine 21/Ladder 6, whose fire station is just a block south of Tops on Jefferson, for rushing to the scene and tending to the wounded.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Our firefighters are also heroes, and they were also part of the very quick response that saved lives on 5-14. Thank you, firefighters," Brown said.

They are Buffalo Firefighters Bret Clark, William O'Neil, Patrick Isch and Sean Brennan.

Survivors, families of victims and politicians told the crowd about the need to heal – not just their selves but the community, too.

Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman survived the shooting, was among the speakers. She has become a powerful voice of the tragedy, addressing members of Congress last week and then returning to Washington for the March for Our Lives on Saturday.

Thousands – including a Buffalo contingent – gather for gun safety rally in D.C. "As long as these gun laws don't change, that is not justice," the Rev. Denise Walden-Glenn, executive servant leader at VOICE Buffalo, told the crowd. "As long as we don't do something to address the anti-blackness and the white supremacy in our communities, we don't have justice. So we are here to demand justice and we are here to demand it right now."

"What happened on this street, it didn't just affect me and Zaire," she said.

"It affected our home. We live right down there," she said, pointing north on Jefferson. "I'm sorry that this had to happen to us. But I have continuously made promises. I am going to stand firm and double down on those promises. I will use my platform, I will use my resources, I will use everybody I know to make sure that we not only get through this, we're going to start with healing through this. We're going to heal the East Side of Buffalo. There is going to be help there."

Fragrance Harris Stanfield, who was working at Tops when the shooter came inside, said she and other survivors are still struggling, yet staying strong.

"We need time. We need love. We need compassion," she said.

She and her fellow Tops employees have been sticking together, trying to help one another.

"We are a family at Tops," she said. "We are a family like anybody's blood-related family. We love each other. We support each other. We want to make sure that we're all doing well."

Mark Talley, whose mother was killed in the attack, said he avoids saying her name when talking about the shooting, because "I just don't want her to be associated with the terrorist in this incident."

"I definitely want her legacy to be associated with me," he said.

He urged people who want to help Buffalo's Black community to do so by participating in Black Restaurant Week. "Support your local Black restaurants."

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.