The man was in a school auditorium in New York City that had been turned into a shelter for people like him who had traveled from far corners of the world for a chance at a new life in the United States.

He had been at the makeshift shelter for few weeks already, and was growing frustrated by how slow the legal process was.

Then, he heard an announcement over the public address system: They were asking if anyone would like to go to Buffalo.

The man had never heard of it.

But he listened. Buffalo was another city in New York State. There would be people and organizations there that could help.

“They said: No one is forced to go. But if you would like to ...” the man said.

Many of the other shelter residents wouldn’t even consider it. It is too far, they said. There aren’t a lot of people there.

But the man thought that Buffalo sounded like just what he wanted.

“Tranquilo,” he said in Spanish. Peaceful.

So, Thursday evening, he and 48 other people boarded two buses that brought them to Western New York.

They arrived at 3 a.m. Friday at a hotel in Cheektowaga.

“The truth is, it was a beautiful experience to come here,” he said. “When I looked around and compared it to how busy and full New York City is, this is much more like my vibe. This is much more the type of place I want to live in – where things are less crowded.”

On Monday afternoon, he agreed to share the story of his journey with The Buffalo News. He is trying to learn English, but he spoke in Spanish. Catharine Grainge, the director of advocacy at Jericho Road Community Health Center, translated for him. He agreed to tell his story on the condition of anonymity because of the circumstances from which he was fleeing and his fear of reprisal.

The man is from Venezuela, where he was a police officer. Venezuela is in a state of political crisis and economic collapse. Basic needs such as food, medicine and electricity are scarce, and corruption and violence are rampant.

As a police officer, the man was caught in the middle. On the one hand, he said his job was to quash mass protests against the government, even though he agreed that the people deserved better. Then there were organized gangs who routinely targeted law enforcement.

His friend, another police officer, was shot. The man said he brought his friend to a private hospital, but they wanted to charge $20,000, which they didn’t have. He then brought him to a public hospital. But by then, it was too late. A few days later, his friend died.

The man feared a similar fate and he hatched a plan to leave Venezuela. He told only his closest family members of his secret plan because he had been warned that the police “would come after me.”

“I don’t know what that meant, whether blood or incarceration,” the man said. “I stopped being a police officer. I didn’t stick around to find out.”

That was in October.

Over the next several months, he traveled by bus when he could, or on foot, to slowly make his way north. His dream was to go to the United States.

He walked through the infamous Darien Gap in Panama, which connects North and South America. There is no road, only a river and rainforest, which migrants must brave to travel north.

“There are so many dangers,” he said. Gangs. The river. Cobras. Crocodiles. He spent a week getting through that, he said.

e but sometimes with a group. At one point, he helped a woman and her two young children. He said along the way, he saw a bloated corpse.

He had heard about the changes in immigration policy in the United States that took place in May (when pandemic rules expired), and was hoping he would be allowed in to the United States.

Once he arrived near the border between Mexico and Texas, the man said, he downloaded the U.S. Customs and Border Protection App, which those seeking asylum are required to use to get an appointment. The U.S. government is allowing up to 30,000 people from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti to receive “humanitarian parole” because of the dire circumstances in those countries.

When he got his initial appointment confirmed, the man said he crossed the border and checked in with immigration officials. He was taken to a shelter, where someone asked if he was a refugee. He said yes. He was offered a trip to New York City, and he thought that was a good idea. He was flown to New York City, and then ended up at the school.

The man said he’s happy with his decision. He’s getting legal help. He’s now eager to learn to speak English and can’t wait to get a permit to work. Asylum-seekers who are in the immigration process can get a permit to work 150 days after they’re in the system, although that can take much longer.

“I’ll do whatever work is available,” the man said.

He said he would like to stay in Buffalo and start his new life here. He likes what he’s seen so far.

He has heard about the snow, but he has never seen it, he said. He put his hand out to about knee-level – asking about how deep the snow can be.

His eyes widened when he was told that the snow can pile up over people’s heads.

“Are there jobs for clearing that?” he asked.