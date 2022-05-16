One man arrested, Walmart store temporarily closes as officials warn of prosecutions against those making 'terroristic threats'

Elected leaders warned Monday that any threats on social media or elsewhere against businesses, alluding to the Tops mass shooting Saturday, will be immediately investigated and prosecuted as terroristic threats.

The warnings came as one man was arrested after allegedly threatening a pizzeria and downtown brewery on Sunday, and the Walmart on Sheridan Avenue in Amherst closed Monday afternoon due to apparent threats against store.

"Let me be clear," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown at a news conference Monday. "The Buffalo Police Department and partnering law enforcement agencies are investigating these social media posts and will prosecute, if necessary."

Joseph S. Chowaniec, 52, of Buffalo, was arrested Sunday and charged with calling both Bocce Pizza and Southern Tier Brewing in the city, threatening violence and alluding to the Tops killings. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Chowaniec was held overnight and charged with making a terroristic threat, a lower level felony. He will be held until a forensic evaluation can be completed and faces up to seven years in prison.

"This is what's going to happen if you are going to make threats," Flynn said. "You are going to get arrested, and then I am going to prosecute you. So let this case send a message out there to any tough guy or anyone who wants to be cute out there in sending messages or threatening anyone. I will find you and I will arrest you and I will prosecute you."

Chowaniec has an arrest history that includes robbery while impersonating a police officer and fleeing from police in a high-speed chase that resulted in property damage, as previously reported by The Buffalo News.

Meanwhile, the Walmart Supercenter on Sheridan Drive closed Monday afternoon, shortly after Amherst Police said they were aware of a threat targeting this store and three others.

Walmart said the store would reopen early Tuesday but gave no explanation for the closing.

"Due to circumstance beyond our control, we will be closed until tomorrow morning 5/17 at 6am, we look forward to seeing you then!" the store said on its Facebook page.

Earlier Monday afternoon, Amherst police on their Twitter account stated that they were aware of a threat shared on social media targeting several suburban stores.

One was the Sheridan Drive Walmart.

The author said the threat was aimed specifically at Black shoppers.

This comes two days after police say a man from Broome County in the Southern Tier shot and killed 10 people and wounded three others in a racist massacre at the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue.

Sandra Tan Reporter I use the Erie County government beat to find issues and stories that tell us something important about how we live. An alumna of the Columbia Journalism School and Buffalo News staff reporter since 2000, I can be reached at stan@buffnews.com