One killed, one critically injured after truck crashes into parked cars in Portville

The driver of a truck in Portville crashed into two parked cars, and the collisions struck bystanders, killing a 19-year-old man and critically injuring an 18-year-old woman, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reported.

After deputies responded to a call after 1 a.m. Saturday regarding a crash on Route 417, investigators determined a pickup truck driven by a 20-year-old man struck a Jeep that was parked legally along the side of the road, the report said. The Jeep was sent forward into a lawn where it struck and killed the 19-year-old, investigators said.

The pickup truck then hit a parked sedan, sending both vehicles across the lawn, with at least one injuring a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman, the report said. The 18-year-old was listed in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center, while the 16-year-old was treated for several injuries at Oishei Children's Hospital, the sheriff's office said.

The "presence of intoxicants is suspected," the report added, but the investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.