The ice storm that hit the northern side of the Buffalo metro area overnight Wednesday and Thursday left a one-half inch coating of ice, according to the National Weather Service office in Buffalo.

The ice glazed over Buffalo, Cheektowaga and toward West Seneca, said meteorologist Heather Kenyon.

"Some places in Niagara and Orleans counties saw a little more snow and sleet than the ice," Kenyon said. "Further south, they didn't see as much."

The system that brought the ice was gone Friday and the sun was even shining.

But many roads, sidewalks and driveways were still coated with ice and sleet.

Thousands of households and businesses lost power Thursday as trees and power lines fell. In Cheektowaga, where authorities were dealing with multiple trees down Thursday, some departments, including sanitation and the senior center, were reporting that they were still having issues with their phones and email but were back up and running.

Don't expect the ice to melt soon. Temperatures will hover in the low 20s on Friday before dipping into the teens overnight. On Saturday, the temperatures will stay below freezing, rising only to the upper 20s.

That will change Sunday as the temperature will rise to the upper 30s, possibly as high as 40.