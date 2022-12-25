'One for the ages': As storm lets up, blizzard's toll becomes apparent with 4 more deaths reported

It's no longer considered a "blizzard" but the emergency is far from over.

The winter storm that blasted Buffalo and the Northtowns over the last two days shifted south into the Southtowns Christmas morning, where it was dropping heavy snow and causing whiteout conditions.

In Buffalo and Northern Erie County, the furious winds died down, the snow stopped and even blue skies could be seen.

And now, the damage that the blizzard of 2022 wrought was becoming apparent.

"This will go down in history as the most devastating storm in Buffalo's long-storied history of fighting many major storms," said Gov. Kathy Hochul. "This one is for the ages."

Even the National Guard hasn't been impervious to getting bogged-down on snow-clogged streets.

"We had a team coming down from Niagara Falls and they got stuck," Hochul said. "We had to dig them out and get them out."

She urged people to stay in their houses so that emergency responders can clear roads and bring access to hospitals and electrical substations.

"I cannot overstate how dangerous the conditions are," the governor said.

The easing of weather conditions comes as four more deaths were confirmed overnight, bringing the total to 7 with the possibility of more, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

The four people found dead overnight were in cars or on the street, Poloncarz said.

"I offer my deepest condolences to the families, some of whom may have not actually been notified yet," he said.

He said there may be more deaths to come. "We know there have been people stuck in cars for more than three days and people stuck in homes in freezing temperatures," he said.

He expressed regret that this has fallen during a time when families traditionally get together.

"This is not the Christmas we wanted, but it will be the Christmas we remember," he said.

More than 27,000 households across the county had no power Sunday – more than 20,000 of them in Buffalo. Many have not had power since Friday.

Restoring power could take until Monday – or later, Poloncarz said.

"It's not just power lines down," Poloncarz said. "Some substations are snowed over and frozen," Poloncarz said. "They are inoperable and need major repair, and (National Grid) needs to bring in equipment to bring them back on line."

Utility crews are now being sent out with snowplows and high lifts to clear the snow and get to work on the substations.

But with the roads still clogged with snow in and around Buffalo, Poloncarz cautioned that it will still take time to do that since "the conditions are impassable in many sections of the city and Northtowns."

A travel ban remained in effect for all of Erie County Sunday.

Search and rescue teams were now in a better position to help people trapped in cars or in homes without heat, and to clear roads with an end this morning to whiteout conditions and gusty winds that hampered efforts, Poloncarz said.

Clearing the roads for emergency vehicles and access to hospitals is the top concern, Poloncarz said, reminding the public the travel ban issued Friday remains in place.

Poloncarz repeatedly compared the blizzard to one in 1977, considered the worst in the city and region's history.

"Ambulances have been abandoned during the storm because they got stuck and conditions were so bad," he said.

Poloncarz said it was so bad that it marked the first time ever that the county's fire departments were unable to respond to calls.

There was a period of several hours in which emergency service crews couldn't go out because the conditions made it too dangerous.

"It was a complete whiteout for hours and hours on end," he said. "It was as bad as anyone has ever seen it. This is a snowstorm that will never be forgotten due to the ferocity of it."

With snowfall moving south, Poloncarz said he's optimistic road crews will be able to make considerable progress. He told Department of Public Works employees to come into work even though it's Christmas to relieve fellow employees, some of whom have more than 48 hours straight, he said.

"If your supervisor calls you, you need to come in," Poloncarz said. "I am pleading with you to come in."

Poloncarz also urged hospital workers to provide relief for overworked staff.

The county executive said he is in touch often with Gov. Kathy Hochul and has spoken to the Biden administration about having the area declared a national emergency.

While more resources are available, Poloncarz said that up to now it wouldn't have made any difference.

"We could not get much assistance because roads were completely impassable and dangerous," he said.