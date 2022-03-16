One close race requires recount in village elections

One village in Erie County had a close race that required a manual recount during elections Tuesday to select village officials.

The race for Springville mayor between Timothy P. Michaels and Allison K. Duwe was too close to announce Tuesday, according to Village Clerk Liz Melock.

A state law requires a manual recount of any contest where the margin of victory is 20 votes or less, or if the margin is 0.5% or less.

Melock said in an email that the Erie County Board of Elections is recounting the votes today.

Mary Padasack and Lindsay Buncy were unopposed for two trustee positions in Springville.

In other races Tuesday:

Alden: Loren Prucnal beat Trustee Mary Refermat for mayor, 95-58.

Angola: Incumbent trustees were unopposed. John Dybowski received 67 votes and Valerie Stonitsch had 68 votes.

East Aurora: Mayor Peter M. Mercurio, who was unopposed, received 450 votes for another term.