One close race requires recount in village elections

One village in Erie County had a close race that required a manual recount during elections Tuesday to select village officials.
The race for Springville mayor between Timothy P. Michaels and Allison K. Duwe was too close to announce Tuesday, according to Village Clerk Liz Melock.
A state law requires a manual recount of any contest where the margin of victory is 20 votes or less, or if the margin is 0.5% or less.
Melock said in an email that the Erie County Board of Elections is recounting the votes today.
Mary Padasack and Lindsay Buncy were unopposed for two trustee positions in Springville.
In other races Tuesday:
Alden: Loren Prucnal beat Trustee Mary Refermat for mayor, 95-58.
Angola: Incumbent trustees were unopposed. John Dybowski received 67 votes and Valerie Stonitsch had 68 votes.
East Aurora: Mayor Peter M. Mercurio, who was unopposed, received 450 votes for another term.
Three candidates were elected to seats on the Village Board. Ernest S. Scheer had 353 votes, Mary A. "Molly" Flynn received 439 votes and Katherine Grace Viger won the third seat with 351 votes. Peter A. Schwan was fourth with 187 votes.
Gowanda: Incumbent Trustees Wanda J. Koch and Peter A. Sisti were unopposed for new terms.
Hamburg: All the candidates ran unopposed. Longtime Trustee Thomas P. Tallman was elected mayor with 212 votes. Holly McClure Park had 194 votes and Jeffrey A. Davis received 174 votes for two trustee positions. Michael J. Biehler was elected village justice with 202 votes.
North Collins: Incumbent Mayor Vincent George easily won re-election over two challengers. George received 91 votes, Michael Gullo had 65 and John Mrozek received 49 votes.
Trustee Corinne Leone won re-election with 117 votes and Charles Lantaff captured the other trustee seat with 112 votes. Incumbent George Jablonski received 83 votes. Richard Bley won the two-year trustee seat, 144-53, over Ryan Maggio.