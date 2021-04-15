 Skip to main content
OnCore Golf caught up in Masters marketing kerfuffle
top story

Masters ceremony

Lee Elder, left, is greeted by Jack Nicklaus. Wayne Player is seen behind them holding a sleeve of OnCore golf balls.

 Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

A Buffalo golf ball maker, OnCore Golf Technology, found itself in the middle of a controversy at the start of the Masters golf tournament last week.

The Masters was honoring Lee Elder, the first Black player to compete in the tournament in 1975, on April 8. Also present were golf legends Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus. The three served as honorary starters.

Player's son Wayne stood in the background, as a caddie for his father. During the ceremony, Wayne Player prominently held a sleeve of OnCore's Vero X1 golf balls.

He was blasted on social media, accused of trying to upstage the tribute to Elder with a marketing stunt, and news outlets picked up on the controversy.

OnCore chairman and CEO Keith Blakely insisted the company had nothing to do with Wayne Player's actions.

"We did not ask or instruct Mr. Player to have our ball sleeve visible during the ceremony and are sorry if his actions caused any offense or was a distraction from the wonderful recognition being paid to Mr. Elder," Blakely said in a statement.

Wayne Player told Golf Digest he was not attempting to upstage the tribute to Elder.

“The only thought from that point was that it would be cool for fans to know what ball my dad was teeing off with,” Player told the publication. “That’s where it ends. If I’ve hurt people’s feelings then I’m truly sorry and hope they will forgive me.”

At the heart of the controversy is the long tradition on the professional golf tour of sponsors paying handsomely to have their names and logos displayed on the bags, clothing and hats worn by tour pros. A photo or video clip that shows what type of ball a player uses can be a valuable marketing tool.

Marc Player, who is Wayne's brother, tweeted this week that he agreed with the critics, and said Wayne Player had been banned from the Masters and from Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, where the tournament is annually held.

"What a shame," Marc Player tweeted. "What an embarrassment. What a bad decision to allow him on the first tee after years of similar shenanigans. My apologies to all."

Blakely told The Buffalo News that Wayne Player is not a shareholder in OnCore, and that the company's relationship is with Gary Player.

Just ahead of last year's Masters – which was shifted to November – OnCore promoted that Gary Player would be using one of its balls for his ceremonial tee off. In a statement last year, Blakely recounted how Gary Player had told him in a voicemail earlier last year: "I've never played a better ball."

Blakely said he has spoken to Wayne Player about the Masters controversy but declined to share details of the conversation.

Matt Glynn

