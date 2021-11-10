On Veterans Day, fellow warriors aim to destigmatize mental wounds of combat

This Veterans Day, Dr. Paul J. Harrigan, a veteran of the Marine Corps who has Army Reserve experience, can look at the mental health issues affecting veterans in a scientific, professional way.

But Harrigan can also look at it as a subject that hits close to home for him.

In his own life, Harrigan said that when he got back from his Iraq deployment, he began to notice that his sleep was disturbed, a common symptom of post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I was fortunate," he said. At the time, he was working at the Miami VA.

"I said, 'Enough’s enough,' ” Harrigan said. “Taking care of ourselves sometimes takes a little effort.”

He was able to get help – and just as importantly, he was willing to admit he needed it.

"It did work out well,” Harrigan said. “The PTSD I cope with, I ended up accepting.”

Now, on Veterans Day, Harrigan hopes to help other fellow vets and will participate in a panel discussion about mental health issues and veterans.