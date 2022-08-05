On the two-year anniversary of Jaylen Griffin's disappearance, a ceremony is held to raise awareness

On Aug. 4, 2020, a 12-year-old boy headed to a neighborhood convenience store near his Warren Avenue home in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

He never returned.

Two years after his disappearance, Jaylen Griffin's family and their supporters are still searching for him.

"My son has been missing for two years on this date, Aug. 4," Jaylen's mother, Joann Ponzo said. "We need to work up on that. That's what we need to do."

Thursday night, dozens of people joined Jaylen's family and friends for a vigil on Memorial Drive near where Jaylen was last seen to raise awareness about his disappearance from the home and community that nurtured him, in the hope of developing leads that will someday result in Jaylen's return.

"This city is entirely too small for no one to have seen or heard anything," said Kareema Morris, founder of Bury the Violence, an organization that assists families of missing or murdered children.

The group has raised funds to put up a billboard of Jaylen's photo and led searches to try to find him.

Morris said she wished more had been done in the first few days after he went missing to try to locate him.

"There's no way in the world that we should not have him plastered everywhere," she added. "It should be at the police stations. It should be at the firehouses ... It should be on the sides of buses. We don't have the funding to do it. We need the support."

Morris said family members described Jaylen as a fun-loving child, who enjoyed Big Burst juice drinks and being with his family.

Billboard added to effort to find missing Buffalo 13-year-old Jaylen Griffin was 12 when he was last seen Aug. 4, 2020, at the family's home on Warren Avenue, not far from the Central Terminal.

"They were very family-oriented. They always got together at his grandmother's house, who lived next door, for family dinners. He was the baby, so he had a lot of attention and he had a lot of love," she said.

Jaylen would be 14 now.

During a brief news conference Thursday, Jaylen's mother lamented the lack of leads in the case.

She also insisted that he is not a runaway.

"He had no reason not to return," Ponzo said of his trip to the store.

"She wants everybody to know that Jaylen's not out here running the streets the way some people portray," said Morris.

In addition to baseless speculation, the family has endured other difficulties since Jaylen's disappearance.

Jawaan Griffin, Jaylen's 18-year-old brother, was killed in a Nov. 23, 2020, shooting not far from the family's home. The following February, another brother was shot, but he survived.

"It's devastating," said Morris. "This family has been traumatized."

At the conclusion of the vigil, red-and-white flyers featuring Jaylen's image were distributed to participants. Then in support of Jaylen, family members lit lanterns that floated into the air.