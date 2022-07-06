On the idea board for a new Bills stadium: Shaded seats, recliners and an 'ultra-exclusive club'

It’s a stadium. You go there to watch a football game.

That was true when Highmark Stadium was built in the early 1970s, and it remains the truth today.

Part of the truth.

But the full experience of the next Buffalo Bills stadium, which is expected to open in 2026 at a projected cost of $1.4 billion, is considerably more nuanced. Sure, you’ll still head there to watch National Football League games, and yes, the sightlines from the seats to the field are still vital.

But so, too, are factors such as space, heating, fancier and easy-to-buy food and beverages and protection from rain, snow and sun.

Bills officials hope to release renderings of the new stadium later this summer or early fall, and a full design by the end of the year. But some early clues as to what the fan experience in a new stadium may be were dropped this spring when the Bills distributed a survey to tens of thousands of ticket buyers.

“The new stadium will improve the fan experience with new and enhanced seating options,” the survey said, “as well as upgraded stadium amenities across concessions, concourse, technology, and merchandise, among others.”

With the caveat that all descriptions are “hypothetical and subject to change” and pricing “is for research purposes only,” the team’s survey asked fans to give feedback on a variety of season ticket and luxury seating options.

Bills executives and officials from Legends, the consulting group hired by the team to work on stadium development, and the architecture firm Populous, have used the results to help refine plans.

“Our fans were terrific in their response to our survey,” said Ron Raccuia, executive vice president of the Bills and Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which manages team owner Terry and Kim Pegula’s holdings. “We continue to refine the stadium program based on the results and look forward to sharing the stadium design as soon as we can.”

Following is a glimpse at seating options, amenities and other features the stadium may include. The price ranges cited here are based on information gleaned from the survey and Buffalo News research, and should be construed as samples only — team officials emphasized to The News that actual prices haven't yet been determined.

Plentiful seating options

One of the questions asks fans to identify factors that “are most important to you when considering the purchase of season tickets in a new stadium.” These answer choices provide hints at what the Bills’ priorities are as they develop the stadium. They include:

• Seating variety: Seats in the sun or shade; seats that are covered by the roof overhang to help shield fans from the elements; seats with radiant heat from above.

• Privacy: Private entrances, private concourses, private club lounges.

• Food and beverage: Options that are “enhanced” or “all-inclusive.”

• Gathering spaces: Bars and other spaces for social gatherings.

“The seating options in all categories at the new stadium will be significantly more diverse than at Highmark Stadium,” Raccuia said. “Not just premium seating, but throughout the entire bowl configuration.”

The mix of new amenities is expected to be available throughout the stadium and across price ranges. The level of luxury associated with each of those will vary widely.

So will the costs.

Among the most basic offerings is a season ticket for an end zone seat located on the upper level, with moderate protection from the roof overhang and no heating. Season tickets for seats in this area may start around $750 annually, with one-time personal seat license fees ranging from $500 to $950.

Sample costs rise from there:

• A season ticket between the 40 yard lines on the upper level – with no overhead heating and full protection from weather – may cost $1,090, plus a $1,750 fee for a personal seat license.

• A season ticket in the lower end zone, with no heating or roof covering, is tentatively priced at $1,310 for a season ticket, plus a $2,600 one-time seat license fee.

• A club seat between the 40- and 25-yard lines on the mezzanine level, with coverage, heating and a private entrance, comes with a much higher seat license fee – approximately $11,000 – and a season ticket cost of about $3,150 annually.

The personal seat licenses, or PSLs, are common in the NFL but will be new in Buffalo. Owners use the PSLs to help fund a portion of the private cost of stadium construction. (The Bills and NFL are contributing $550 million of $1.4 billion stadium costs; New York State and Erie County are covering the remaining $850 million.)

The Buffalo News reported in September that 20 of the NFL's 32 franchises have some form of a PSL. That includes larger to smaller markets, and the teams that play in the seven newest stadiums.

Andrew Zimbalist, a sports economist at Smith College in Massachusetts, described PSLs as a two-part tariff. In an interview in that story, he told The News, “First you pay for the right to buy the seat, and then you pay for the seat itself.”

After the first year, PSL owners can gift or sell the license to someone else.

The Bills' fan survey in May foreshadowed three payment options for PSLs. Those include:

• A single upfront payment.

• Three interest-free payments before the stadium opening.

• Long-term financing, the details of which are still being determined, according to a team official, but will likely range from five years up to 10-15 years. Interest charges would begin accruing after the stadium opens.

The survey noted that PSL owners “will receive recognition at the new stadium” and may have access to additional benefits, such as buying tickets for concerts and other events.

More choices for premium seating

The new stadium “will include a variety of reserved and premium seat offerings to accommodate fans of all types,” according to the survey.

Racciua reiterated that point in an email exchange with The News for this article.

“In terms of premium offerings, we know our products need more diversification in terms of size, amenities and pricing,” Raccuia said.

The options identified are:

• Club seating will be along the sidelines on the lower level and mezzanine, and according to the survey, offers “prime views” and “wider, padded seats” and access to private lounge spaces with “upscale food and beverage options” and private restrooms, stadium entrances and preferred parking. Premium seating may also be included in the stadium's upper level.

• Small-group seating for four to eight people, both along the sidelines and the end zone corners, “offer some of the best sightlines to the field,” according to the survey. It pitches the small-group options as a “private environment” that is “ideal for small business, families and friends.” It will have waiter service at the seats and a club lounge with upscale food and beverages. The stadium will have at least one, and potentially two, small-group seating options: Loge Boxes, “with large chairs that are wider and more comfortable than standard stadium seating,” and possibly Living Room Boxes “with comfortable recliner or sofa-style seating.” Both will likely have drink rails and TV monitors, among other amenities.

This small-group luxury seating has become more common in sports stadiums over the last two decades, although the Bills' plans may emphasize it more than what is seen in other NFL markets.

“Often, NFL stadiums in larger markets are focused on larger groups, because the businesses can support them,” said Marc Ganis, a Chicago-based sports consultant who has worked with most NFL teams. ”What I suspect they are finding in Buffalo is it's groups of people who want to come together in the new stadium and premium sections — not as many businesses or high net-worth individuals who will be focused on suites or larger club areas.”

The Buffalo market has the second smallest corporate base in the NFL, ahead of only Green Bay.

“Having something that has four to eight seats – a communal viewing experience – could be a positive for Buffalo,” said John Cimperman, a veteran NHL and NBA executive who ran a national sports marketing agency before opening 42 North Brewing Company in East Aurora. In an interview for this story, Cimperman noted that while Western New York lacks “major Fortune 500 companies, we do make up for (it) with small businesses, especially in the service industry.” Insurance firms, real estate agencies and similarly sized companies, Cimperman said, can’t afford full suites, but can use small-group luxury seating as a way to entertain clients.

• Luxury suites are designed for eight-plus people and are described in the survey with language similar to what you would find in a high-end real estate listing: The suites “could include a private lounge area with televisions, high-end furniture and decor, and a fully-appointed service area with buffet counter, refrigerator and wet bar.” Suite options will likely include mini suites for about eight people, executive suites for 12-18 people, and owner’s suites for 16-20 people, located near the 50-yard line and described as “the highest level of premium seating” with “an ultra-exclusive club lounge behind the suites” and “all-inclusive food and beverage.”

The sample pricing in the survey for club and premium seating ranges widely, but none is low-cost:

• A field level club seat located between the 40 yard lines is priced $4,050 annually, plus a one-time personal seat license fee of $24,250.

• A four-seat loge box, located in the corner of the suite level, is $75,150 annually – that’s $18,800 per seat. No personal seat license is required.

• A 16-seat owner’s suite is $251,700, or $15,750 per seat.

Not all stadiums are equal

“The amenities, the technology, the priorities in building a stadium or an arena development in the last 20 years have dramatically changed from when (the) stadium was originally built,” said Cimperman, who is not involved in the Bills’ stadium planning, but helped develop or open big-league complexes in Cleveland and Los Angeles and worked on sports-venue promotions through his former marketing agency, Cenergy. “I see this as a little bit more of a revolution than an evolution, just because so much has changed.”

For most fans, Cimperman said, the differences will be most noticeable in the spaciousness of the concourse, the ease of ordering food and beverages and the likely move toward including more local food that provides “people a flavor of their hometown.”

“From a season ticket holder experience, it’s going to come down to the space in the concourses, and the food and beverage,” he said. “At the end of the day, the field is still going to be 100 yards long, and that’s their focus. But getting to their seats, and getting the food and beverage options? That’s going to be elevated.”