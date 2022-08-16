On the heels of Buffalo mass shooting, more gun sales across New York State

The number of people trying to buy guns in New York State spiked in the weeks after a white supremacist’s mass shooting killed 10 Black people at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo on May 14, data on related FBI background checks show.

Background checks were done on 48,349 prospective gun purchasers in New York in June, the largest number in a single month since March of 2021 and a 54% increase over the number of checks done in May, according to data compiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The spike happened as New York legislators, in the wake of the Tops shooting and another on May 24 at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, considered a new package of bills aimed at making it harder to buy assault weapons, including mandating licenses for semi-automatic rifles and raising the age requirement to 21.

Payton Gendron, 18, of Conklin, near Binghamton, is accused of using a legally obtained but modified AR-15 semi-automatic rifle to gun down shoppers and employees in a racist attack at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the measures into state law and urged Congress to pass similar legislation for the nation. The House of Representatives in July narrowly passed a ban on the sale of assault-style weapons, but the Senate is unlikely to approve it.

There were 37,743 background checks in July on New York firearms buyers, down from the June spike, but up by 14% over figures from July 2021.

The numbers came as no surprise to area firearms dealers and national experts on gun violence.

A 2017 study found large spikes in handgun purchases in California in the six weeks following mass shootings in 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., and in 2015 at Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, Calif.

Researchers at American University and Northeastern University found similar results in 2021 analyzing gun transactions in Massachusetts after mass shootings and new gun control measures. Handgun sales spiked the most, with significantly larger increases among first-time buyers, the study found.

Both the California and Massachusetts studies examined actual firearms transactions, as opposed to background check data which may not include all sales.

Mass shootings, which account for less than 1% of annual gun deaths in the U.S., stoke widespread fear, said Dr. Garen J. Wintemute, an emergency room physician and director of the Violence Prevention Research Program at the University of California Davis.

“These events happen in ‘it-can’t-happen-here’ kinds of places. They are the one form of firearm violence about which nobody can tell the story that leaves themselves out. So, people get scared, and they buy guns,” said Wintemute, who studies gun violence and was one of the authors of the 2017 handgun purchase study. “But the other thing that happens is there’s concern that policy might change. It might be harder to buy guns. So, people buy out of fear that they won’t be able to buy a gun later – a different kind of fear.”

LiVecchi’s Gun Sales in North Collins had record sales in June and July, with anything semi-automatic “flying off the shelves” in the weeks after the new gun control regulations were proposed, said owner Michael LiVecchi.

“But that’s usually the way it is. We have this ripple effect when they come out and announce something or threaten to announce something,” he said. “Anything that could lead to a change in legislation, we expect a spike.”

Other gun shops in Western New York said sales were strong, which they also attributed to concern over further government limitations on firearms.

Background checks related to gun purchases have more than quadrupled from 8.5 million in 2002 to 38.9 million in 2021. The background check numbers are often used as proxy for gun sales, but experts said the background check data vastly underestimate the total amount of firearms transactions.

Federal law requires that licensed dealers do a background check on buyers prior to completing any firearms sales.

Some states, including New York, extend the background check requirement to private sales, but guns may get sold without a background check privately, online and at gun shows in states that don’t have laws closing the federal loophole. The background check data counts each customer trying to buy a gun, not the number of firearms they are attempting to purchase.

Those checks have soared even higher since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019, as fears of social unrest amid an international health and economic crisis prompted consumers to purchase firearms for protection.

LiVecchi’s Gun Sales, which has been in business since 1979, saw huge sales at the onset of the pandemic, and most of them were from first-time gun buyers, said LiVecchi.

“People that couldn’t spell gun, who never, ever in their life thought of owning one, were coming in and buying guns,” he said. “I would run classes where I would give them a basic familiarity and spend a couple hours with all these first-time gun owners, just trying to get them familiarized with how to operate the thing.”

Experts estimate there are now 400 million firearms in civilian hands in the U.S. – more guns than people.

And while most firearms are not used in crime or for criminal purposes, the spikes in sales after mass shootings are “temporally related” to increases in violence, said Wintemute.

The risk of violence inside a residence “goes way up” with a firearm there, especially if it is the first gun brought into the home, he said.

“So, the cycle is: violence increases firearm ownership, which increases violence,” he said.