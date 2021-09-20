On the endorsement front, Buffalo Council members say little in a noisy mayoral contest

People call him all the time asking who they should vote for, he said.

"I always tell them, don't go by just the hype of any campaign," he said. "You want to go by what is this person saying they're going to do that I want done in my city, and sometimes you got to dig past all the hype to get to the real facts."

He didn't say if either candidate has his vote yet.

Scanlon is squarely behind Brown, who is waging a write-in campaign to win another term.

“Myself and the vast majority of South Buffalo are behind the mayor,” Scanlon said. “We’re 100% behind him in the election, and I think we’ll get it done.”

Scanlon was among dozens of the mayor's backers who attended a rally at Sahlen Field just after Brown's primary loss. Scanlon also co-sponsored a recent fundraiser for the mayor with the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association at an Outer Harbor restaurant, raising $50,000.

Golombek said he doesn’t see any reason “to change captains at this stage.”

Walton remains nonplussed by the city lawmakers' positions in the race, or more accurately, lack of any from most of them.