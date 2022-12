On-street parking banned in Town of Tonawanda starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday

All on-street parking will be banned in the Town of Tonawanda starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Supervisor Joseph Emminger announced Sunday.

The ban was part of an emergency order enacted Sunday.

"The Town Board made this decision in the best interests of public safety," Emminger said in a statement. "Keeping vehicles off all town streets will facilitate storm cleanup."

The town's overnight parking ban will be suspended on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, Emminger said, with many families expected to celebrate Christmas on those days.

The overnight parking ban next weekend will be reinstated at 6 a.m. Jan. 2.

A driving ban remained in effect Sunday for all of Erie County.